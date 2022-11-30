SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
Wrench Group, LLC (“Wrench”), a national leader in home services, announced that Mountain Air Conditioning & Heating (“Mountain Air”) a top HVAC services company in the Salt Lake City area, has joined the Wrench Group family.
The addition of Ogden-based Mountain Air to the Wrench Group family further expands Wrench’s presence in the Rockies region and marks its first location in the state of Utah.
“Mountain Air has grown tremendously in less than 15 years to become a leader in the Salt Lake City market,” said Ken Haines, CEO of the Wrench Group. “With exceptional service and its leadership’s long history in the industry, they are a perfect fit with our company values.”
“It’s an honor to join the Wrench Group family and become part of their nationwide network of home services brands,” said Lori Barlow-Rhead, President and Co-Owner of Mountain Air. “Our family has been in this business for nearly 70 years, and we’re excited to join with an innovative leader like Wrench, who will provide us with technology and operations support to allow us to serve even more homeowners and communities across the Wasatch Front.”
Founded in 2008 by two longtime HVAC industry professionals, Vance Rhead and Lori Barlow-Rhead, Mountain Air provides air conditioning, heating, and indoor air quality services for both residential and commercial clients. With licensed, experienced technicians providing honest, upfront pricing, Mountain Air provides excellence in customer service.
Co-owners Lori and Vance will remain in their roles and continue to lead the growing organization going forward. Mountain Air plans to hire additional technicians, sales reps, and operations staff to join its current workforce of nearly 60 employees. The company currently serves 36,000 customers in a service area that stretches from Brigham City down to north Salt Lake City. For more information please visit: https://www.mountainairutah.com/.
About Wrench Group, LLC
Wrench Group is a national leader operating in 25 markets across 14 states. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, electrical and related services. The company collectively serves more than 1.8 million customers annually with more than 6,100 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Louisville, Nashville, Orlando, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco Bay Area, Sarasota, southern Maryland, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay, and Tucson metropolitan areas.
The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.
