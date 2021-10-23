1st-$7,800, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Proof of Paranoia (L), 123
|L. Hernandez
|1-7-5
|Wilfrido Montano
|5/2
|2
|Fancy Lancy (L), 121
|R. Barrios
|1-7-4
|James Barker
|9/2
|3
|Sunny Beast (L), 118
|A. Chavez
|2-4-1
|Gary Johnson
|2/1
|4
|Gone Paradise (L), 120
|C. Oliveros
|7-2-2
|Oswaldo Urbaneja
|7/2
|5
|Flug (L), 120
|J. Musarro
|6-6-5
|Emory Brenklin
|15/1
|6
|Allaboutbiz (L), 120
|J. Monserrate, Jr.
|5-5-4
|Frank Gerich
|8/1
|7
|Perfectly Plain (L), 120
|Y. Yaranga
|7-7-8
|Shane Spiess
|20/1
|8
|Anywhere Road (L), 120
|J. Davila
|5-5-5
|Sara Stanoszek
|30/1
2nd-$7,900, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Kiss of the Wolf (L), 120
|O. Mayta
|2-6-3
|James Barker
|3/1
|2
|Barn Yard Brat (L), 120
|J. Davila
|4-1-6
|Sara Stanoszek
|6/1
|3
|Tommy Tuesday (L), 123
|M. Ccamaque
|2-1-2
|Donald Blankenship
|7/2
|4
|Chocologist (L), 120
|G. Lagunes
|4-4-3
|Debra Hale
|8/1
|5
|Oil Colony (L), 123
|C. Oliveros
|1-4-2
|Miguel Jimenez
|9/2
|6
|Super Strike (L), 121
|G. Rodriguez
|5-1-5
|John Baird
|8/1
|7
|Redmark (L), 120
|A. Gonzalez
|8-5-5
|William Hackney
|20/1
|8
|Ajzal (L), 123
|J. Leon
|6-1-7
|Burton Sipp
|4/1
3rd-$11,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Gifted Justice (L), 120
|R. Barrios
|2-5-3
|James Barker
|8/1
|2
|That's History (L), 120
|C. Oliveros
|1-5-2
|Kevin Patterson
|5/2
|3
|Kyle (L), 120
|G. Rodriguez
|2-6-1
|Jack Hurley
|7/2
|4
|The Filter (L), 120
|A. Flores
|5-5-6
|Carmelo Ortiz-Ruiz
|8/1
|5
|Shacklefords Storm (L), 120
|G. Lagunes
|2-6-1
|James Barker
|5/1
|6
|Cowboy Rusty (L), 120
|Y. Yaranga
|7-1-3
|Shane Spiess
|12/1
|7
|Bi Bi Carpe (L), 118
|O. Mayta
|4-1-4
|Irving Velez
|5/1
|8
|Grazed My Biscuits , 123
|J. Leon
|5-1-10
|Burton Sipp
|6/1
4th-$18,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L X), Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Speed Train (L), 121
|C. Diaz
|1-9-x
|Tommy Short
|8/1
|2
|Jovial John (L), 120
|A. Gonzalez
|2-1-3
|Crystal Richison
|8/1
|3
|Seventy Eight (L), 121
|L. Hernandez
|1-3-3
|Israel Acevedo
|5/1
|4
|Run Rabbit (L), 118
|K. Trotman
|2-4-4
|Timothy Shanley
|6/1
|5
|Sterling Caesar (L), 120
|R. Barrios
|4-7-3
|Bart Baird
|30/1
|6
|Call Me Later (L), 120
|R. Knott
|3-2-1
|John Grace
|5/2
|7
|Toil and Trouble (L), 118
|C. Oliveros
|4-2-2
|Miguel Jimenez
|4/1
|8
|Desoto's War (L), 120
|L. Rivera
|3-4-1
|Grant Forster
|7/2
5th-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Not Shy (L), 118
|R. Barrios
|3-3-2
|Bart Baird
|5/1
|2
|My Dior (L), 118
|G. Lagunes
|2-6-3
|Eric Reed
|9/2
|3
|Yamboree Queen (L), 118
|Y. Yaranga
|4-4-6
|Shane Spiess
|8/1
|4
|Remembrance (L), 118
|S. Leon
|8-2-5
|Eric Reed
|4/1
|5
|Delia's Pride (L), 123
|A. Diaz
|5-6-8
|Wilfrido Montano
|30/1
|6
|Kiki's Lulu Rose (L), 118
|L. Hernandez
|6-3-5
|Ramon Salcedo
|8/1
|7
|Estilo Elegante (L), 118
|A. Canchari
|6-6-2
|Jose Atala
|3/1
|8
|Miss Cheeny (L), 123
|M. Ccamaque
|4-7-5
|Johnathon Feron
|30/1
|9
|Little Empire (L), 118
|M. Mendez
|5-4-3
|Megan Reust
|10/1
|10
|Catch My Kitty (L), 123
|C. Oliveros
|6-2-6
|Robert Clark
|8/1
6th-$14,200, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dixie Red (L), 120
|Y. Yaranga
|1-1-6
|Carrol Langley
|8/5
|2
|Factum's Reward (L), 120
|J. Monserrate, Jr.
|7-5-3
|Christopher Gray
|30/1
|3
|Mayan Queen (L), 120
|G. Rodriguez
|1-1-4
|Jay Bernardini
|2/1
|4
|Miss Heart (L), 120
|E. Paucar
|4-2-3
|Wallace Jenkins
|8/1
|5
|Estrela Cadente (L), 120
|O. Mayta
|5-3-1
|Shawn Fairman
|12/1
|6
|Wild Looker (L), 120
|C. Oliveros
|5-3-2
|Miguel Jimenez
|8/1
|7
|Straight Up Smarty (L), 120
|G. Lagunes
|6-7-7
|Oswaldo Urbaneja
|30/1
|8
|Mermaid Kisses (L), 120
|L. Rivera
|5-3-7
|Jay Bernardini
|15/1
|9
|Kitty Express (L), 120
|A. Diaz
|3-7-3
|Lorenzo Juarez
|6/1
7th-$18,800, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Americainaed (L), 118
|J. Leon
|9-6-12
|Darrell Thompson
|50/1
|2
|Last Drop of Wine (L), 120
|A. Chavez
|7-2-1
|Gary Johnson
|3/1
|3
|Kosciuszko (L), 120
|G. Rodriguez
|9-6-1
|Jay Bernardini
|8/1
|4
|Brodytheoxman (L), 120
|G. Lagunes
|6-3-2
|Carlos Lopez
|15/1
|5
|Valeroso (L), 121
|A. Diaz
|1-1-3
|Johanna Urieta
|9/2
|6
|Needabetterjock , 118
|E. Dominguez
|1-2-2
|Tommy Short
|8/1
|7
|Mr. Tripledouble (L), 118
|L. Hernandez
|1-1-3
|Tina Ramgeet
|6/1
|8
|Ihadadream (L), 120
|E. Paucar
|2-2-2
|Richard Zielinski
|5/2
|9
|Giant Payday (L), 120
|C. Oliveros
|4-5-3
|Miguel Jimenez
|8/1
8th-$8,100, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Your Eyes to Mine (L), 120
|R. Barrios
|7-6-5
|Harry Pease
|30/1
|2
|Jackie Milton (L), 120
|O. Mayta
|8-3-5
|Jay Bernardini
|5/1
|3
|Souper Capacity (L), 120
|J. Leon
|5-1-2
|Carmelo Ortiz-Ruiz
|8/1
|4
|Morality Clause (L), 120
|G. Rodriguez
|1-5-1
|Jack Hurley
|9/2
|5
|Bee Wings (L), 120
|L. Rivera
|4-1-1
|Jay Bernardini
|5/1
|6
|Quickstrike (L), 121
|G. Lagunes
|1-5-7
|John Baird
|7/2
|7
|Data Princess (L), 120
|M. Ccamaque
|4-1-3
|Donald Blankenship
|10/1
|8
|All American Jewel (L), 120
|V. Severino
|2-2-6
|Carlos Inirio
|3/1
|9
|Daddy's Storm (L), 120
|Y. Yaranga
|4-1-2
|Carrol Langley
|12/1
