1st-$7,800, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Proof of Paranoia (L), 123L. Hernandez1-7-5Wilfrido Montano5/2
2Fancy Lancy (L), 121R. Barrios1-7-4James Barker9/2
3Sunny Beast (L), 118A. Chavez2-4-1Gary Johnson2/1
4Gone Paradise (L), 120C. Oliveros7-2-2Oswaldo Urbaneja7/2
5Flug (L), 120J. Musarro6-6-5Emory Brenklin15/1
6Allaboutbiz (L), 120J. Monserrate, Jr.5-5-4Frank Gerich8/1
7Perfectly Plain (L), 120Y. Yaranga7-7-8Shane Spiess20/1
8Anywhere Road (L), 120J. Davila5-5-5Sara Stanoszek30/1

2nd-$7,900, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Kiss of the Wolf (L), 120O. Mayta2-6-3James Barker3/1
2Barn Yard Brat (L), 120J. Davila4-1-6Sara Stanoszek6/1
3Tommy Tuesday (L), 123M. Ccamaque2-1-2Donald Blankenship7/2
4Chocologist (L), 120G. Lagunes4-4-3Debra Hale8/1
5Oil Colony (L), 123C. Oliveros1-4-2Miguel Jimenez9/2
6Super Strike (L), 121G. Rodriguez5-1-5John Baird8/1
7Redmark (L), 120A. Gonzalez8-5-5William Hackney20/1
8Ajzal (L), 123J. Leon6-1-7Burton Sipp4/1

3rd-$11,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Gifted Justice (L), 120R. Barrios2-5-3James Barker8/1
2That's History (L), 120C. Oliveros1-5-2Kevin Patterson5/2
3Kyle (L), 120G. Rodriguez2-6-1Jack Hurley7/2
4The Filter (L), 120A. Flores5-5-6Carmelo Ortiz-Ruiz8/1
5Shacklefords Storm (L), 120G. Lagunes2-6-1James Barker5/1
6Cowboy Rusty (L), 120Y. Yaranga7-1-3Shane Spiess12/1
7Bi Bi Carpe (L), 118O. Mayta4-1-4Irving Velez5/1
8Grazed My Biscuits , 123J. Leon5-1-10Burton Sipp6/1

4th-$18,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L X), Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Speed Train (L), 121C. Diaz1-9-xTommy Short8/1
2Jovial John (L), 120A. Gonzalez2-1-3Crystal Richison8/1
3Seventy Eight (L), 121L. Hernandez1-3-3Israel Acevedo5/1
4Run Rabbit (L), 118K. Trotman2-4-4Timothy Shanley6/1
5Sterling Caesar (L), 120R. Barrios4-7-3Bart Baird30/1
6Call Me Later (L), 120R. Knott3-2-1John Grace5/2
7Toil and Trouble (L), 118C. Oliveros4-2-2Miguel Jimenez4/1
8Desoto's War (L), 120L. Rivera3-4-1Grant Forster7/2

5th-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Not Shy (L), 118R. Barrios3-3-2Bart Baird5/1
2My Dior (L), 118G. Lagunes2-6-3Eric Reed9/2
3Yamboree Queen (L), 118Y. Yaranga4-4-6Shane Spiess8/1
4Remembrance (L), 118S. Leon8-2-5Eric Reed4/1
5Delia's Pride (L), 123A. Diaz5-6-8Wilfrido Montano30/1
6Kiki's Lulu Rose (L), 118L. Hernandez6-3-5Ramon Salcedo8/1
7Estilo Elegante (L), 118A. Canchari6-6-2Jose Atala3/1
8Miss Cheeny (L), 123M. Ccamaque4-7-5Johnathon Feron30/1
9Little Empire (L), 118M. Mendez5-4-3Megan Reust10/1
10Catch My Kitty (L), 123C. Oliveros6-2-6Robert Clark8/1

6th-$14,200, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dixie Red (L), 120Y. Yaranga1-1-6Carrol Langley8/5
2Factum's Reward (L), 120J. Monserrate, Jr.7-5-3Christopher Gray30/1
3Mayan Queen (L), 120G. Rodriguez1-1-4Jay Bernardini2/1
4Miss Heart (L), 120E. Paucar4-2-3Wallace Jenkins8/1
5Estrela Cadente (L), 120O. Mayta5-3-1Shawn Fairman12/1
6Wild Looker (L), 120C. Oliveros5-3-2Miguel Jimenez8/1
7Straight Up Smarty (L), 120G. Lagunes6-7-7Oswaldo Urbaneja30/1
8Mermaid Kisses (L), 120L. Rivera5-3-7Jay Bernardini15/1
9Kitty Express (L), 120A. Diaz3-7-3Lorenzo Juarez6/1

7th-$18,800, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Americainaed (L), 118J. Leon9-6-12Darrell Thompson50/1
2Last Drop of Wine (L), 120A. Chavez7-2-1Gary Johnson3/1
3Kosciuszko (L), 120G. Rodriguez9-6-1Jay Bernardini8/1
4Brodytheoxman (L), 120G. Lagunes6-3-2Carlos Lopez15/1
5Valeroso (L), 121A. Diaz1-1-3Johanna Urieta9/2
6Needabetterjock , 118E. Dominguez1-2-2Tommy Short8/1
7Mr. Tripledouble (L), 118L. Hernandez1-1-3Tina Ramgeet6/1
8Ihadadream (L), 120E. Paucar2-2-2Richard Zielinski5/2
9Giant Payday (L), 120C. Oliveros4-5-3Miguel Jimenez8/1

8th-$8,100, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Your Eyes to Mine (L), 120R. Barrios7-6-5Harry Pease30/1
2Jackie Milton (L), 120O. Mayta8-3-5Jay Bernardini5/1
3Souper Capacity (L), 120J. Leon5-1-2Carmelo Ortiz-Ruiz8/1
4Morality Clause (L), 120G. Rodriguez1-5-1Jack Hurley9/2
5Bee Wings (L), 120L. Rivera4-1-1Jay Bernardini5/1
6Quickstrike (L), 121G. Lagunes1-5-7John Baird7/2
7Data Princess (L), 120M. Ccamaque4-1-3Donald Blankenship10/1
8All American Jewel (L), 120V. Severino2-2-6Carlos Inirio3/1
9Daddy's Storm (L), 120Y. Yaranga4-1-2Carrol Langley12/1

