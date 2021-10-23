1st_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Proof of Paranoia123Flug120
Fancy Lancy121Allaboutbiz120
Sunny Beast118Perfectly Plain120
Gone Paradise120Anywhere Road120

2nd_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Kiss of the Wolf120Oil Colony123
Barn Yard Brat120Super Strike121
Tommy Tuesday123Redmark120
Chocologist120Ajzal123

3rd_$11,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 4½f.

Gifted Justice120Shacklefords Storm120
That's History120Cowboy Rusty120
Kyle120Bi Bi Carpe118
The Filter120Grazed My Biscuits123

4th_$18,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L X), 5½f.

Speed Train121Sterling Caesar120
Jovial John120Call Me Later120
Seventy Eight121Toil and Trouble118
Run Rabbit118Desoto's War120

5th_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Not Shy118Kiki's Lulu Rose118
My Dior118Estilo Elegante118
Yamboree Queen118Miss Cheeny123
Remembrance118Little Empire118
Delia's Pride123Catch My Kitty123

6th_$14,200, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Dixie Red120Wild Looker120
Factum's Reward120Straight Up Smarty120
Mayan Queen120Mermaid Kisses120
Miss Heart120Kitty Express120
Estrela Cadente120

7th_$18,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Americainaed118Needabetterjock118
Last Drop of Wine120Mr. Tripledouble118
Kosciuszko120Ihadadream120
Brodytheoxman120Giant Payday120
Valeroso121

8th_$8,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Your Eyes to Mine120Quickstrike121
Jackie Milton120Data Princess120
Souper Capacity120All American Jewel120
Morality Clause120Daddy's Storm120
Bee Wings120

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you