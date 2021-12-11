1st_$8,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Bend the Knee
|120
|Golden Lassie
|123
|Sugar Britches
|123
|Shellphone
|120
|Zoe My Love
|120
|What a Tart
|120
|Oak Creek Canyon
|123
|Quickstrike
|118
2nd_$11,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Towards the Light
|120
|Ola Que Tal
|123
|Dream Saturday
|123
|St Joe Viper
|120
|Gimmeabreak
|123
|Holy Saint
|120
|Exchange Fever
|120
|Fifty Seven Chevy
|123
|All About Ready
|120
3rd_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.
|Vimont
|115
|Cleveland Power
|118
|Sheltowee's Bali
|118
|Hang Tight
|118
|Dondada
|118
|Insaciable Prince
|118
|Ricki Tornado
|118
4th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|B's Ten
|123
|My Time to Shine
|116
|Thalia's Song
|123
|Blonde Attitude
|123
|Papparoxy
|123
|Light Hearted
|123
|Do You Like That
|123
5th_$21,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L X), 6f.
|Lucky Tuesday
|123
|Mongolian Angel
|120
|Shastaloo
|111
|Ceviche
|118
|Time for Glory
|118
|A Merry Prankster
|118
|Until Now
|118
|Sky
|118
6th_$18,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L X), 1mi.
|Sky Energy
|120
|Halo's Dance
|120
|Jestful
|120
|Persevering
|115
|Capone's Loft
|120
|Bo Rhapsody
|118
|Assiduously
|120
7th_$18,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Indian Gulch
|123
|Cabo Headache
|120
|Double the Laugh
|120
|Daylight
|120
|High Rolling Dude
|120
|Strikeitortapit
|118
|Baritone
|120
|Needabetterjock
|118
8th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Gone Paradise
|120
|Dialed Up
|120
|Redmark
|120
|Hickory Island
|120
|Pathway to Victory
|118
|Pre Flight
|120
|No Exit
|118
|Shining Through
|120
|U S S Costly
|123
|Sir Nuisance
|113
|Quest of Glory
|120
|J P's Song
|120
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.