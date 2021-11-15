1st_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 5½f.
|Rebel Royal
|118
|Harbor Boy
|118
|Perfect Split
|118
|Doristo
|118
|Isaias Dream
|118
|J J the Bomb
|118
|Hot Spot
|118
|Trinni Valantine
|108
2nd_$18,800, alc, 2YO (NW2 L X), 6f.
|Combustion
|121
|Baytown Warrior
|118
|Ready to March
|118
|Fast Mischief
|118
|My Clever Boy
|118
|Fleet Kiss
|121
|Blanquita Nieve
|115
|Baytown Valleygirl
|115
3rd_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Traffic Thief
|123
|Mister Europa
|123
|Unyielding
|123
|Rejuvenate
|123
|Killa Dee
|123
|Buddy's Run
|123
|Rhombus
|123
|Political Justice
|123
|Bebopaleon
|123
4th_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Flug
|120
|Moon Link
|121
|Two Gold Spots
|120
|Billy Not William
|120
|Jovial John
|120
|Iron Drill
|120
|Perfectly Plain
|120
5th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Moon Eyes
|120
|Nombre
|120
|Tenderness
|120
|Sugar Britches
|120
|Palm d'Oro
|120
|Cake Ina Can
|120
|Wish for Magic
|121
|Asbuilt
|121
|Coach Machen
|123
6th_$18,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Honor Life
|120
|Cumber
|120
|Red Hot Devil
|120
|Act of Bob
|120
|Johnny Cab
|120
|Samurai Saint
|121
|Call Me Later
|120
|Uncaptured Soldier
|118
7th_$28,600, alc, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Double Deep
|123
|Incorrigible
|123
|Sound Off
|120
|Finnick the Fierce
|120
|Ananroad
|120
|Shy Guy
|120
8th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Parade Grand
|120
|Gran Edition
|120
|Justintimegosnorth
|111
|Sly Wildcat
|120
|Yeudiel
|120
|Proof of Paranoia
|120
|Barrel Proof
|121
|Manatee
|120
|Top Bomb
|121
|Sir Nuisance
|120
