1st_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 5½f.

Rebel Royal118Harbor Boy118
Perfect Split118Doristo118
Isaias Dream118J J the Bomb118
Hot Spot118Trinni Valantine108

2nd_$18,800, alc, 2YO (NW2 L X), 6f.

Combustion121Baytown Warrior118
Ready to March118Fast Mischief118
My Clever Boy118Fleet Kiss121
Blanquita Nieve115Baytown Valleygirl115

3rd_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Traffic Thief123Mister Europa123
Unyielding123Rejuvenate123
Killa Dee123Buddy's Run123
Rhombus123Political Justice123
Bebopaleon123

4th_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Flug120Moon Link121
Two Gold Spots120Billy Not William120
Jovial John120Iron Drill120
Perfectly Plain120

5th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Moon Eyes120Nombre120
Tenderness120Sugar Britches120
Palm d'Oro120Cake Ina Can120
Wish for Magic121Asbuilt121
Coach Machen123

6th_$18,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f.

Honor Life120Cumber120
Red Hot Devil120Act of Bob120
Johnny Cab120Samurai Saint121
Call Me Later120Uncaptured Soldier118

7th_$28,600, alc, 3YO up, 1mi.

Double Deep123Incorrigible123
Sound Off120Finnick the Fierce120
Ananroad120Shy Guy120

8th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Parade Grand120Gran Edition120
Justintimegosnorth111Sly Wildcat120
Yeudiel120Proof of Paranoia120
Barrel Proof121Manatee120
Top Bomb121Sir Nuisance120

