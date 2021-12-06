1st_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Thirst Trap
|120
|Pipa Pan
|118
|Wicked Ways
|120
|Miss Holiday
|120
|Wild Oatsse
|121
|Gray Destiny
|118
|West Coast Temple
|120
2nd_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Trapshot Reward
|118
|Grito de Pablito
|120
|A Big a Bad Bill
|120
|Billy Not William
|120
|El Duque
|120
|Bo Rhapsody
|118
|John Milton
|118
3rd_$18,800, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L X), 6f.
|My Angelica
|118
|Rose Knows
|118
|Baytown Valleygirl
|111
|Sweet Tootsie Lu
|118
|Baytown Lyla
|118
|Bourbon Buns
|118
4th_$8,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Flying Frank
|113
|Marriage Counselor
|120
|Tale of Kantharos
|120
|Sir Nuisance
|120
|Unyielding
|123
|Cajun Chaos
|120
|Proof of Paranoia
|123
5th_$11,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 2f.
|Rolling Brook
|120
|Frank's Legacy
|120
|Rhondoo
|120
|Yes Darlin
|120
|Pasz the Pepper
|117
|Bebopaleon
|120
|Southern Spirit
|120
|Grazed My Biscuits
|120
6th_$9,400, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Frankie's Gift
|120
|Tara Dawn
|120
|Magic Credit
|123
|Coach Machen
|120
|Mongolian Angel
|116
|Competent
|120
7th_$23,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Oxum Power
|120
|Enchanted Nile
|120
|Nomizar
|120
|Curlinesque
|120
|My Wynter Rose
|120
|Kertara
|123
|Pao de Queijo
|121
8th_$8,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Yeudiel
|120
|Eastport
|120
|Machinist
|120
|Custom Infinity
|113
|Everglide Drive
|123
|O'Prado Perk
|120
|Manatee
|120
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.