1st_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Thirst Trap120Pipa Pan118
Wicked Ways120Miss Holiday120
Wild Oatsse121Gray Destiny118
West Coast Temple120

2nd_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Trapshot Reward118Grito de Pablito120
A Big a Bad Bill120Billy Not William120
El Duque120Bo Rhapsody118
John Milton118

3rd_$18,800, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L X), 6f.

My Angelica118Rose Knows118
Baytown Valleygirl111Sweet Tootsie Lu118
Baytown Lyla118Bourbon Buns118

4th_$8,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Flying Frank113Marriage Counselor120
Tale of Kantharos120Sir Nuisance120
Unyielding123Cajun Chaos120
Proof of Paranoia123

5th_$11,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 2f.

Rolling Brook120Frank's Legacy120
Rhondoo120Yes Darlin120
Pasz the Pepper117Bebopaleon120
Southern Spirit120Grazed My Biscuits120

6th_$9,400, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Frankie's Gift120Tara Dawn120
Magic Credit123Coach Machen120
Mongolian Angel116Competent120

7th_$23,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Oxum Power120Enchanted Nile120
Nomizar120Curlinesque120
My Wynter Rose120Kertara123
Pao de Queijo121

8th_$8,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Yeudiel120Eastport120
Machinist120Custom Infinity113
Everglide Drive123O'Prado Perk120
Manatee120

