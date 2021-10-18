1st_$18,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 5½f.
|Sharp's Mission
|120
|Vacation Secret
|118
|Sufferin Succotash
|118
|Iamthebesttoo
|118
|Punch Windsor
|118
|Maddy Machen
|120
|Mom's Magic
|120
2nd_$18,800, alc, 3YO (NW2 L X), 6f.
|Just U and Me Kid
|118
|Kiltoom
|118
|Pat's Factor
|118
|Union Soldier
|118
|Mister Man
|121
|Frosted White Face
|118
|Amicus Brief
|118
3rd_$9,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|El Solitario
|120
|Top Bomb
|118
|Hard Astray
|120
|El Duque
|120
|Billy Not William
|120
|Sir Nuisance
|123
4th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Seven Iron
|118
|Wallet
|120
|Tappin Honor
|120
|Bedtime for Bonzo
|120
|Pure Moment
|120
|Three Ball
|121
|Pablo's Quest
|120
5th_$8,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Top Hat Warrior
|120
|Selling Out
|120
|Carmelo
|120
|Doobiedoobiedoobie
|120
|Pequeno Grande
|123
|Blowing Strong
|123
|Machinist
|123
6th_$21,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L X), 1mi.
|Jail House Code
|118
|Talk Radio
|118
|Dolci
|120
|Angle of Attack
|120
|Nombre
|120
|Quarantina
|118
7th_$20,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1.
|Gran Edition
|120
|Skydigger Andy
|120
|High Rolling Dude
|123
|Tribulation
|120
|Senor Wilbur
|120
|White Gladiator
|120
|Revive and Resurge
|120
8th_$7,700, mdn cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Arch Appeal
|123
|Pregolya River
|118
|Emmyrates
|118
|Nurse Katie
|123
|Roses for Doug
|123
|Trinni Cutie Pie
|123
|Causeluck
|118
|Divine Choice
|118
|Voodooism
|118
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.