3rd-$8,700, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:59. Good. bid 4deep, up late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.850, 46.440, 59.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.170.
Trainer: Eddie Clouston
Winner: CH G, 6, by First Dude-Wink At the Boys
Scratched: The Filter.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Winking At Thedude
|120
|2
|3
|4-4
|4-7
|4-14
|1-nk
|L. Rivera
|2.40
|Chatterman
|120
|3
|4
|3-½
|2-1
|1-hd
|2-1¾
|G. Lagunes
|1.70
|Battle Rags
|123
|5
|2
|1-½
|1-hd
|3-½
|3-½
|T. Houghton
|1.30
|Artavia
|120
|1
|1
|2-½
|3-1½
|2-½
|4-23¼
|Y. Yaranga
|15.80
|Five Card Draw
|120
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|L. Hernandez
|13.90
|2 (2)
|Winking At Thedude
|6.80
|3.80
|No Tix
|3 (3)
|Chatterman
|3.00
|No Tix
Perfecta (2-3) paid $22.00; $1 Superfecta (2-3-6-1) paid $46.80; $1 Trifecta (2-3-6) paid $22.90;
