3rd-$8,700, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:59. Good. bid 4deep, up late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.850, 46.440, 59.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.170.

Trainer: Eddie Clouston

Winner: CH G, 6, by First Dude-Wink At the Boys

Scratched: The Filter.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Winking At Thedude120234-44-74-141-nkL. Rivera2.40
Chatterman120343-½2-11-hd2-1¾G. Lagunes1.70
Battle Rags123521-½1-hd3-½3-½T. Houghton1.30
Artavia120112-½3-1½2-½4-23¼Y. Yaranga15.80
Five Card Draw120455555L. Hernandez13.90
2 (2)Winking At Thedude6.803.80No Tix
3 (3)Chatterman3.00No Tix

Perfecta (2-3) paid $22.00; $1 Superfecta (2-3-6-1) paid $46.80; $1 Trifecta (2-3-6) paid $22.90;

