1st-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:01. Good. clear 3path, driving,

Fractional/Final Time: 22.810, 47.040, 1:00.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.390.

Trainer: Franklin Smith, Jr.

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Straight Talking-Etcetera Etcetera

Scratched: Hot Spot, Greyshott.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Odds and Ends120122-12-½1-1½1-3¼C. Oliveros1.70
Rebel Royal118753-hd4-52-½2-2A. Ramgeet1.90
Add On11847776-43-2¼G. Lagunes9.30
Chainsaw Al111244-23-hd3-34-2M. Enriquez Jr.18.40
Wasaga118536-45-1½5-hd5-3¼Y. Yaranga13.60
Trinni Valantine118311-11-hd4-46-1¼A. Bendezu76.00
Congrats for Glory118665-hd6-½77E. Dominguez2.60
1 (1)Odds and Ends5.402.602.20
9 (7)Rebel Royal2.402.20
5 (4)Add On2.80

Perfecta (1-9) paid $12.20; $1 Superfecta (1-9-5-3) paid $72.40; $1 Trifecta (1-9-5) paid $14.20;

