1st-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:01. Good. clear 3path, driving,
Fractional/Final Time: 22.810, 47.040, 1:00.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.390.
Trainer: Franklin Smith, Jr.
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Straight Talking-Etcetera Etcetera
Scratched: Hot Spot, Greyshott.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Odds and Ends
|120
|1
|2
|2-1
|2-½
|1-1½
|1-3¼
|C. Oliveros
|1.70
|Rebel Royal
|118
|7
|5
|3-hd
|4-5
|2-½
|2-2
|A. Ramgeet
|1.90
|Add On
|118
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6-4
|3-2¼
|G. Lagunes
|9.30
|Chainsaw Al
|111
|2
|4
|4-2
|3-hd
|3-3
|4-2
|M. Enriquez Jr.
|18.40
|Wasaga
|118
|5
|3
|6-4
|5-1½
|5-hd
|5-3¼
|Y. Yaranga
|13.60
|Trinni Valantine
|118
|3
|1
|1-1
|1-hd
|4-4
|6-1¼
|A. Bendezu
|76.00
|Congrats for Glory
|118
|6
|6
|5-hd
|6-½
|7
|7
|E. Dominguez
|2.60
|1 (1)
|Odds and Ends
|5.40
|2.60
|2.20
|9 (7)
|Rebel Royal
|2.40
|2.20
|5 (4)
|Add On
|2.80
Perfecta (1-9) paid $12.20; $1 Superfecta (1-9-5-3) paid $72.40; $1 Trifecta (1-9-5) paid $14.20;
