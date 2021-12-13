4th-$8,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:25. Good. bid clear 2p, held on
Fractional/Final Time: 23.360, 47.960, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.980.
Trainer: Osborne Smith
Winner: DK B/ M, 6, by Orientate-Wee Irish Maid
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Wee Monie Creek
|120
|7
|6
|4-hd
|3-1
|1-2
|1-½
|A. Bendezu
|21.30
|Buywon Getwon
|123
|1
|5
|7
|7
|5-½
|2-1¼
|Y. Yaranga
|2.20
|Sworn Silence
|120
|3
|4
|6-hd
|5-1
|4-2
|3-2
|C. Oliveros
|1.30
|Letsgetitperfect
|120
|5
|3
|2-1½
|2-½
|3-hd
|4-hd
|G. Lagunes
|4.50
|Cat Lak
|120
|6
|2
|1-1½
|1-½
|2-hd
|5-1¾
|L. Rivera
|5.30
|Daily Feature
|113
|2
|1
|3-hd
|6-½
|6-1
|6-2½
|M. Enriquez Jr.
|56.40
|Solid as a Rock
|120
|4
|7
|5-2
|4-hd
|7
|7
|G. Rodriguez
|13.70
|7 (7)
|Wee Monie Creek
|44.60
|15.40
|5.40
|1 (1)
|Buywon Getwon
|3.20
|2.20
|3 (3)
|Sworn Silence
|2.20
Pick 4 (1/2/8-3-2-7) 4 Correct Paid $1,923.60. Pick 3 (3-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $480.00, Pick 3 (3-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $53.80. Daily Double (2-7) paid $223.40; Perfecta (7-1) paid $147.40; $1 Superfecta (7-1-3-5) paid $410.30; $1 Trifecta (7-1-3) paid $171.70;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.