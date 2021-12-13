4th-$8,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:25. Good. bid clear 2p, held on

Fractional/Final Time: 23.360, 47.960, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.980.

Trainer: Osborne Smith

Winner: DK B/ M, 6, by Orientate-Wee Irish Maid

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Wee Monie Creek120764-hd3-11-21-½A. Bendezu21.30
Buywon Getwon12315775-½2-1¼Y. Yaranga2.20
Sworn Silence120346-hd5-14-23-2C. Oliveros1.30
Letsgetitperfect120532-1½2-½3-hd4-hdG. Lagunes4.50
Cat Lak120621-1½1-½2-hd5-1¾L. Rivera5.30
Daily Feature113213-hd6-½6-16-2½M. Enriquez Jr.56.40
Solid as a Rock120475-24-hd77G. Rodriguez13.70
7 (7)Wee Monie Creek44.6015.405.40
1 (1)Buywon Getwon3.202.20
3 (3)Sworn Silence2.20

Pick 4 (1/2/8-3-2-7) 4 Correct Paid $1,923.60. Pick 3 (3-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $480.00, Pick 3 (3-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $53.80. Daily Double (2-7) paid $223.40; Perfecta (7-1) paid $147.40; $1 Superfecta (7-1-3-5) paid $410.30; $1 Trifecta (7-1-3) paid $171.70;

