6th-$21,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 9:16. Good. edged off, held firm

Fractional/Final Time: 22.430, 46.370, 59.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.610.

Trainer: Kevin Fletcher

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Overanalyze-Bourbon and a Kiss

Scratched: Carismatica.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bourbon Social118511-1½1-31-61-5¾G. Lagunes7.00
Yogurt120766-23-hd3-12-½G. Romero2.00
La Alhambra120998-28-hd5-hd3-nkG. Rodriguez10.90
Sky11818996-½4-¾L. Gonzalez10.70
O K Baby121844-hd2-1½2-½5-¾C. Oliveros4.00
Golden Temple118277-67-½4-½6-6¼T. Houghton14.10
Jill Babe118455-25-½7-37-2½A. Gonzalez3.40
La Muneca120322-hd6-1½8-1½8-nkB. Carmouche20.60
Ceviche118633-1½4-hd99Y. Yaranga20.20
5 (5)Bourbon Social16.007.606.60
7 (7)Yogurt3.603.20
10 (9)La Alhambra6.00

Perfecta (5-7) paid $69.40; $1 Superfecta (5-7-10-1) paid $2,377.10; $1 Trifecta (5-7-10) paid $404.80;

