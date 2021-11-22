6th-$21,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 9:16. Good. edged off, held firm
Fractional/Final Time: 22.430, 46.370, 59.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.610.
Trainer: Kevin Fletcher
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Overanalyze-Bourbon and a Kiss
Scratched: Carismatica.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bourbon Social
|118
|5
|1
|1-1½
|1-3
|1-6
|1-5¾
|G. Lagunes
|7.00
|Yogurt
|120
|7
|6
|6-2
|3-hd
|3-1
|2-½
|G. Romero
|2.00
|La Alhambra
|120
|9
|9
|8-2
|8-hd
|5-hd
|3-nk
|G. Rodriguez
|10.90
|Sky
|118
|1
|8
|9
|9
|6-½
|4-¾
|L. Gonzalez
|10.70
|O K Baby
|121
|8
|4
|4-hd
|2-1½
|2-½
|5-¾
|C. Oliveros
|4.00
|Golden Temple
|118
|2
|7
|7-6
|7-½
|4-½
|6-6¼
|T. Houghton
|14.10
|Jill Babe
|118
|4
|5
|5-2
|5-½
|7-3
|7-2½
|A. Gonzalez
|3.40
|La Muneca
|120
|3
|2
|2-hd
|6-1½
|8-1½
|8-nk
|B. Carmouche
|20.60
|Ceviche
|118
|6
|3
|3-1½
|4-hd
|9
|9
|Y. Yaranga
|20.20
|5 (5)
|Bourbon Social
|16.00
|7.60
|6.60
|7 (7)
|Yogurt
|3.60
|3.20
|10 (9)
|La Alhambra
|6.00
Perfecta (5-7) paid $69.40; $1 Superfecta (5-7-10-1) paid $2,377.10; $1 Trifecta (5-7-10) paid $404.80;
