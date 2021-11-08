5th-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:43. 5. shook clear, held firm

Fractional/Final Time: 23.780, 48.990, 1:15.590, 1:43.310, 00.000, 1:48.080.

Trainer: Israel Acevedo

Winner: DK B/ C, 3, by Cigar Street-Sanda in Time

Scratched: Rian the Lion.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Royal Dragoon118321-hd1-11-½1-41-4¾T. Houghton3.80
Wasaga118612-12-22-62-102-5¾A. Gonzalez1.70
Krazy Hawk118145-35-24-24-63-nkA. Diaz9.50
Centre Street123486-16-43-½3-hd4-8½J. Musarro3.60
Bobbie's Derby Boy123767-77-77-95-95-23L. Hernandez69.00
Charlie's Traffic123833-63-16-26-96-9½C. Oliveros3.90
Polin d'Oro118278887-27A. Flores12.90
Southern Slew123554-½4-25-½8J. Monserrate, Jr.24.50
3 (3)Royal Dragoon9.604.403.20
7 (6)Wasaga3.002.60
1 (1)Krazy Hawk4.60

Perfecta (3-7) paid $30.00; $1 Superfecta (3-7-1-5) paid $182.10; $1 Trifecta (3-7-1) paid $65.50;

