5th-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:43. 5. shook clear, held firm
Fractional/Final Time: 23.780, 48.990, 1:15.590, 1:43.310, 00.000, 1:48.080.
Trainer: Israel Acevedo
Winner: DK B/ C, 3, by Cigar Street-Sanda in Time
Scratched: Rian the Lion.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Royal Dragoon
|118
|3
|2
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-½
|1-4
|1-4¾
|T. Houghton
|3.80
|Wasaga
|118
|6
|1
|2-1
|2-2
|2-6
|2-10
|2-5¾
|A. Gonzalez
|1.70
|Krazy Hawk
|118
|1
|4
|5-3
|5-2
|4-2
|4-6
|3-nk
|A. Diaz
|9.50
|Centre Street
|123
|4
|8
|6-1
|6-4
|3-½
|3-hd
|4-8½
|J. Musarro
|3.60
|Bobbie's Derby Boy
|123
|7
|6
|7-7
|7-7
|7-9
|5-9
|5-23
|L. Hernandez
|69.00
|Charlie's Traffic
|123
|8
|3
|3-6
|3-1
|6-2
|6-9
|6-9½
|C. Oliveros
|3.90
|Polin d'Oro
|118
|2
|7
|8
|8
|8
|7-2
|7
|A. Flores
|12.90
|Southern Slew
|123
|5
|5
|4-½
|4-2
|5-½
|8
|—
|J. Monserrate, Jr.
|24.50
|3 (3)
|Royal Dragoon
|9.60
|4.40
|3.20
|7 (6)
|Wasaga
|3.00
|2.60
|1 (1)
|Krazy Hawk
|4.60
Perfecta (3-7) paid $30.00; $1 Superfecta (3-7-1-5) paid $182.10; $1 Trifecta (3-7-1) paid $65.50;
