2nd-$7,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:28. Good. clear, held on inside

Fractional/Final Time: 25.170, 49.600, 1:15.900, 00.000, 00.000, 1:43.360.

Trainer: Charles Walker

Winner: DK B/ H, 6, by Liaison-Mi Isabella

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Pont Du Gard123753-hd3-hd1-hd1-1½1-hdL. Hernandez1.70
Heydon's Case123235-15-13-½2-22-3½A. Flores1.30
Bigdaddy'sflyinghi12388886-43-½3-7J. Davila11.10
Ripinandatearin123647-36-½5-½5-½4-2½J. Musarro3.80
Peace Control120112-hd2-hd2-14-25-2½G. Rodriguez37.00
We Will Shine123474-14-hd4-hd6-96-15¼C. Oliveros12.60
The Prez123521-½1-hd87-½7-1G. Lagunes78.90
Izapickler113366-½7-37-½88M. Enriquez Jr.49.20
7 (7)Pont Du Gard5.402.802.20
2 (2)Heydon's Case2.402.20
8 (8)Bigdaddy'sflyinghi3.60

Daily Double (4-7) paid $18.00; Perfecta (7-2) paid $11.40; $1 Superfecta (7-2-8-6) paid $45.50; $1 Trifecta (7-2-8) paid $19.70;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you