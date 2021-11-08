2nd-$7,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:28. Good. clear, held on inside
Fractional/Final Time: 25.170, 49.600, 1:15.900, 00.000, 00.000, 1:43.360.
Trainer: Charles Walker
Winner: DK B/ H, 6, by Liaison-Mi Isabella
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Pont Du Gard
|123
|7
|5
|3-hd
|3-hd
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-hd
|L. Hernandez
|1.70
|Heydon's Case
|123
|2
|3
|5-1
|5-1
|3-½
|2-2
|2-3½
|A. Flores
|1.30
|Bigdaddy'sflyinghi
|123
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6-4
|3-½
|3-7
|J. Davila
|11.10
|Ripinandatearin
|123
|6
|4
|7-3
|6-½
|5-½
|5-½
|4-2½
|J. Musarro
|3.80
|Peace Control
|120
|1
|1
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-1
|4-2
|5-2½
|G. Rodriguez
|37.00
|We Will Shine
|123
|4
|7
|4-1
|4-hd
|4-hd
|6-9
|6-15¼
|C. Oliveros
|12.60
|The Prez
|123
|5
|2
|1-½
|1-hd
|8
|7-½
|7-1
|G. Lagunes
|78.90
|Izapickler
|113
|3
|6
|6-½
|7-3
|7-½
|8
|8
|M. Enriquez Jr.
|49.20
|7 (7)
|Pont Du Gard
|5.40
|2.80
|2.20
|2 (2)
|Heydon's Case
|2.40
|2.20
|8 (8)
|Bigdaddy'sflyinghi
|3.60
Daily Double (4-7) paid $18.00; Perfecta (7-2) paid $11.40; $1 Superfecta (7-2-8-6) paid $45.50; $1 Trifecta (7-2-8) paid $19.70;
