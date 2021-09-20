3rd-$11,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:50. Good. outside position clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.890, 46.320, 58.670, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.600.

Trainer: Alexis Cordero-Lopez

Winner: CH G, 5, by Malibu Moon-Wow Me Free

Scratched: Pioneer Dancer, Approvethismessage, Crosstown Shootout.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Moon Launch120421-hd1-hd1-½1-3¼A. Flores7.402.60No Tix2.70
Towards the Light120132-hd2-1½2-42-2½C. Oliveros2.20No Tix0.70
Tapitor120354-54-53-53-11¼A. Diaz2.30
Trouble X Two120513-33-24-64-3A. Bendezu29.50
The Catmancan120245555R. Barrios25.00

Perfecta (7-1) paid $12.60; $1 Superfecta (7-1-6-8) paid $14.60; $1 Trifecta (7-1-6) paid $7.50;

