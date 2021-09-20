3rd-$11,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:50. Good. outside position clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.890, 46.320, 58.670, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.600.
Trainer: Alexis Cordero-Lopez
Winner: CH G, 5, by Malibu Moon-Wow Me Free
Scratched: Pioneer Dancer, Approvethismessage, Crosstown Shootout.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Moon Launch
|120
|4
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-3¼
|A. Flores
|2.70
|Towards the Light
|120
|1
|3
|2-hd
|2-1½
|2-4
|2-2½
|C. Oliveros
|0.70
|Tapitor
|120
|3
|5
|4-5
|4-5
|3-5
|3-11¼
|A. Diaz
|2.30
|Trouble X Two
|120
|5
|1
|3-3
|3-2
|4-6
|4-3
|A. Bendezu
|29.50
|The Catmancan
|120
|2
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|R. Barrios
|25.00
|7 (4)
|Moon Launch
|7.40
|2.60
|No Tix
|1 (1)
|Towards the Light
|2.20
|No Tix
Perfecta (7-1) paid $12.60; $1 Superfecta (7-1-6-8) paid $14.60; $1 Trifecta (7-1-6) paid $7.50;
