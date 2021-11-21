3rd-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:51. Good. led 1/4p, ridden out,
Fractional/Final Time: 24.130, 48.310, 1:14.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:42.020.
Trainer: Eric Reed
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Bayern-Passing Shower
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Barrythejuryhanger
|118
|2
|3
|3-1
|2-½
|1-½
|1-5
|1-8¾
|S. Leon
|0.10
|Super Necessary
|120
|5
|4
|4-½
|3-1½
|2-2
|2-3
|2-6½
|G. Rodriguez
|11.40
|Insaciable Prince
|118
|1
|6
|6-6
|5-2
|4-2
|3-4
|3-3½
|L. Batista
|50.80
|Ricki Tornado
|118
|3
|7
|7
|6-3
|5-11
|4-½
|4-6
|M. Ccamaque
|28.50
|Frosty Storm
|118
|4
|2
|1-1½
|1-1½
|3-hd
|5-22
|5-22½
|Y. Yaranga
|22.70
|Baytown Backstabbr
|118
|7
|5
|5-1
|7
|7
|7
|6-3¾
|A. Gonzalez
|24.20
|True Humor
|118
|6
|1
|2-1
|4-hd
|6-4
|6-3
|7
|L. Hernandez
|14.80
|2 (2)
|Barrythejuryhanger
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|5 (5)
|Super Necessary
|3.60
|3.40
|1 (1)
|Insaciable Prince
|2.80
Perfecta (2-5) paid $5.80; $1 Superfecta (2-5-1-3) paid $91.80; $1 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $27.60;
