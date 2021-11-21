3rd-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:51. Good. led 1/4p, ridden out,

Fractional/Final Time: 24.130, 48.310, 1:14.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:42.020.

Trainer: Eric Reed

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Bayern-Passing Shower

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Barrythejuryhanger118233-12-½1-½1-51-8¾S. Leon0.10
Super Necessary120544-½3-1½2-22-32-6½G. Rodriguez11.40
Insaciable Prince118166-65-24-23-43-3½L. Batista50.80
Ricki Tornado1183776-35-114-½4-6M. Ccamaque28.50
Frosty Storm118421-1½1-1½3-hd5-225-22½Y. Yaranga22.70
Baytown Backstabbr118755-17776-3¾A. Gonzalez24.20
True Humor118612-14-hd6-46-37L. Hernandez14.80
2 (2)Barrythejuryhanger2.202.202.20
5 (5)Super Necessary3.603.40
1 (1)Insaciable Prince2.80

Perfecta (2-5) paid $5.80; $1 Superfecta (2-5-1-3) paid $91.80; $1 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $27.60;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you