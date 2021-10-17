5th-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:43. Good. inside move drew clear

Fractional/Final Time: 24.520, 48.920, 1:15.910, 00.000, 00.000, 1:44.480.

Trainer: Eric Reed

Winner: CH F, 4, by Curlin-Bala

Scratched: Miss Sovelia.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Permission123756-375-22-½1-4½A. Canchari3.80
My Dior118265-½5-32-½3-22-noG. Lagunes2.00
Not Shy120313-23-41-21-½3-1C. Oliveros1.40
Wilmore118434-24-14-54-94-15¼J. Leon4.30
Delia's Pride1235776-275-15-4R. Barrios20.40
Peach Bellini118122-22-½6-16-26-6½N. Vigil69.20
Segoviana118641-½1-1½3-hd77L. Hernandez46.30
8 (7)Permission9.605.002.80
2 (2)My Dior3.602.20
3 (3)Not Shy2.20

Perfecta (8-2) paid $33.20; $1 Superfecta (8-2-3-5) paid $61.30; $1 Trifecta (8-2-3) paid $31.30;

