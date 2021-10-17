5th-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:43. Good. inside move drew clear
Fractional/Final Time: 24.520, 48.920, 1:15.910, 00.000, 00.000, 1:44.480.
Trainer: Eric Reed
Winner: CH F, 4, by Curlin-Bala
Scratched: Miss Sovelia.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Permission
|123
|7
|5
|6-3
|7
|5-2
|2-½
|1-4½
|A. Canchari
|3.80
|My Dior
|118
|2
|6
|5-½
|5-3
|2-½
|3-2
|2-no
|G. Lagunes
|2.00
|Not Shy
|120
|3
|1
|3-2
|3-4
|1-2
|1-½
|3-1
|C. Oliveros
|1.40
|Wilmore
|118
|4
|3
|4-2
|4-1
|4-5
|4-9
|4-15¼
|J. Leon
|4.30
|Delia's Pride
|123
|5
|7
|7
|6-2
|7
|5-1
|5-4
|R. Barrios
|20.40
|Peach Bellini
|118
|1
|2
|2-2
|2-½
|6-1
|6-2
|6-6½
|N. Vigil
|69.20
|Segoviana
|118
|6
|4
|1-½
|1-1½
|3-hd
|7
|7
|L. Hernandez
|46.30
|8 (7)
|Permission
|9.60
|5.00
|2.80
|2 (2)
|My Dior
|3.60
|2.20
|3 (3)
|Not Shy
|2.20
Perfecta (8-2) paid $33.20; $1 Superfecta (8-2-3-5) paid $61.30; $1 Trifecta (8-2-3) paid $31.30;
