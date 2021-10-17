4th-$7,700, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:18. Good. 3deep, went clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.980, 47.180, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.170.
Trainer: Wilfrido Montano
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Idiot Proof-Real Paranoide
Scratched: Lord Byron.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Proof of Paranoia
|123
|4
|3
|3-2
|3-1½
|3-3
|1-2
|L. Hernandez
|2.50
|Sharingthejourney
|123
|5
|6
|5-hd
|4-hd
|4-2
|2-¾
|A. Canchari
|2.90
|Runaway Crown
|118
|3
|2
|2-3
|1-hd
|2-½
|3-nk
|A. Diaz
|9.30
|Harbor Boy
|120
|2
|1
|1-hd
|2-1½
|1-hd
|4-2¼
|C. Oliveros
|9.70
|Suddenly Seductive
|123
|6
|4
|4-2
|5-6
|5-6
|5-3¼
|Y. Yaranga
|1.80
|Lay On Macduff
|123
|1
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|J. Davila
|6.50
|4 (4)
|Proof of Paranoia
|7.00
|3.40
|2.80
|5 (5)
|Sharingthejourney
|4.60
|2.80
|3 (3)
|Runaway Crown
|3.60
Pick 4 (2/4-5-2/7-4) 4 Correct Paid $1,115.80. Pick 3 (5-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $242.60. Daily Double (7-4) paid $15.80; Perfecta (4-5) paid $24.60; $1 Superfecta (4-5-3-2) paid $109.60; $1 Trifecta (4-5-3) paid $41.40;
