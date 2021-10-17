4th-$7,700, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:18. Good. 3deep, went clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.980, 47.180, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.170.

Trainer: Wilfrido Montano

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Idiot Proof-Real Paranoide

Scratched: Lord Byron.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Proof of Paranoia123433-23-1½3-31-2L. Hernandez2.50
Sharingthejourney123565-hd4-hd4-22-¾A. Canchari2.90
Runaway Crown118322-31-hd2-½3-nkA. Diaz9.30
Harbor Boy120211-hd2-1½1-hd4-2¼C. Oliveros9.70
Suddenly Seductive123644-25-65-65-3¼Y. Yaranga1.80
Lay On Macduff123156666J. Davila6.50
4 (4)Proof of Paranoia7.003.402.80
5 (5)Sharingthejourney4.602.80
3 (3)Runaway Crown3.60

Pick 4 (2/4-5-2/7-4) 4 Correct Paid $1,115.80. Pick 3 (5-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $242.60. Daily Double (7-4) paid $15.80; Perfecta (4-5) paid $24.60; $1 Superfecta (4-5-3-2) paid $109.60; $1 Trifecta (4-5-3) paid $41.40;

