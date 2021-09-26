3rd-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear
Off 7:53. Good. stalked, rallied clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.860, 47.460, 1:11.750, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.520.
Trainer: Jay Bernardini
Winner: GR/RO F, 4, by Shackleford-Crazy Lu
Scratched: Tiz Thirsty, Estellina, Wood Not Mind, Warrior Empress.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Loopy
|120
|1
|4
|3-hd
|3-½
|1-½
|1-3
|G. Rodriguez
|0.70
|Black Butte
|123
|4
|1
|2-1½
|2-½
|2-3
|2-2¼
|A. Bendezu
|4.70
|Frankie's Gift
|120
|5
|7
|8
|7-2
|5-hd
|3-½
|E. Barbaran
|39.90
|Intoxicologist
|120
|6
|5
|5-hd
|5-hd
|4-hd
|4-2¾
|L. Rivera
|6.80
|Estrela Cadente
|120
|3
|8
|7-1
|6-2
|6-2
|5-2
|M. Ccamaque
|8.10
|Dona Camile
|123
|2
|2
|1-hd
|1-½
|3-4
|6-½
|J. Leon
|6.40
|Gerry Lynn
|120
|8
|3
|4-3
|4-2
|7-6
|7-8
|R. Barrios
|16.80
|Tiz Seeking a Win
|120
|7
|6
|6-1
|8
|8
|8
|A. Flores
|40.00
|1 (1)
|Loopy
|3.40
|2.40
|2.20
|5 (4)
|Black Butte
|4.80
|3.80
|6 (5)
|Frankie's Gift
|9.80
Perfecta (1-5) paid $14.80; $1 Superfecta (1-5-6-7) paid $608.90; $1 Trifecta (1-5-6) paid $106.80;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.