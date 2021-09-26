3rd-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear

Off 7:53. Good. stalked, rallied clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.860, 47.460, 1:11.750, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.520.

Trainer: Jay Bernardini

Winner: GR/RO F, 4, by Shackleford-Crazy Lu

Scratched: Tiz Thirsty, Estellina, Wood Not Mind, Warrior Empress.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Loopy120143-hd3-½1-½1-3G. Rodriguez0.70
Black Butte123412-1½2-½2-32-2¼A. Bendezu4.70
Frankie's Gift1205787-25-hd3-½E. Barbaran39.90
Intoxicologist120655-hd5-hd4-hd4-2¾L. Rivera6.80
Estrela Cadente120387-16-26-25-2M. Ccamaque8.10
Dona Camile123221-hd1-½3-46-½J. Leon6.40
Gerry Lynn120834-34-27-67-8R. Barrios16.80
Tiz Seeking a Win120766-1888A. Flores40.00
1 (1)Loopy3.402.402.20
5 (4)Black Butte4.803.80
6 (5)Frankie's Gift9.80

Perfecta (1-5) paid $14.80; $1 Superfecta (1-5-6-7) paid $608.90; $1 Trifecta (1-5-6) paid $106.80;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

