5th-$7,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:46. Good. set pace, drew off,

Fractional/Final Time: 23.240, 47.200, 1:13.540, 1:42.570, 00.000, 1:47.540.

Trainer: Alexis Cordero-Lopez

Winner: B G, 3, by Lea-Meeting Francis

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Barrel Proof118311-21-21-1½1-41-5A. Flores3.10
Hard Astray120132-22-42-72-42-1¼O. Mayta3.10
Lend America120544-hd3-hd3-14-23-4¼G. Rodriguez1.00
Grito de Pablito12047776-½5-24-1¾Y. Yaranga26.30
Billy Not William120266-hd6-½4-53-25-2½M. Ccamaque36.50
The King Aquiles118623-1½4-35-½76-4¾L. Rivera15.70
Money Pit120755-75-½76-37C. Oliveros7.40
3 (3)Barrel Proof8.204.202.60
1 (1)Hard Astray4.602.80
5 (5)Lend America2.20

Perfecta (3-1) paid $35.00; $1 Superfecta (3-1-5-4) paid $145.10; $1 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $30.00;

