5th-$7,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:46. Good. set pace, drew off,
Fractional/Final Time: 23.240, 47.200, 1:13.540, 1:42.570, 00.000, 1:47.540.
Trainer: Alexis Cordero-Lopez
Winner: B G, 3, by Lea-Meeting Francis
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Barrel Proof
|118
|3
|1
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1½
|1-4
|1-5
|A. Flores
|3.10
|Hard Astray
|120
|1
|3
|2-2
|2-4
|2-7
|2-4
|2-1¼
|O. Mayta
|3.10
|Lend America
|120
|5
|4
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-1
|4-2
|3-4¼
|G. Rodriguez
|1.00
|Grito de Pablito
|120
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6-½
|5-2
|4-1¾
|Y. Yaranga
|26.30
|Billy Not William
|120
|2
|6
|6-hd
|6-½
|4-5
|3-2
|5-2½
|M. Ccamaque
|36.50
|The King Aquiles
|118
|6
|2
|3-1½
|4-3
|5-½
|7
|6-4¾
|L. Rivera
|15.70
|Money Pit
|120
|7
|5
|5-7
|5-½
|7
|6-3
|7
|C. Oliveros
|7.40
|3 (3)
|Barrel Proof
|8.20
|4.20
|2.60
|1 (1)
|Hard Astray
|4.60
|2.80
|5 (5)
|Lend America
|2.20
Perfecta (3-1) paid $35.00; $1 Superfecta (3-1-5-4) paid $145.10; $1 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $30.00;
