8th-$7,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:13. Good. shook clear held firm
Fractional/Final Time: 22.580, 46.450, 59.290, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.530.
Trainer: John Baird
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Distorted Humor-Heleonor Rugby
Scratched: Bella Basora, Sugar Britches, La Negrita.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Quickstrike
|118
|8
|4
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-4
|1-4¾
|G. Lagunes
|4.10
|Hopes and Prayers
|123
|2
|2
|4-2
|4-1½
|4-2
|2-1½
|Y. Yaranga
|14.90
|Floresita
|118
|1
|1
|2-½
|3-2
|2-½
|3-1¾
|A. Gonzalez
|33.40
|Shellphone
|123
|7
|3
|3-3
|2-½
|3-½
|4-nk
|L. Hernandez
|16.20
|Down to Earth
|118
|3
|5
|5-1½
|5-½
|5-4
|5-3¼
|A. Flores
|45.70
|Melisande
|120
|5
|8
|8
|7-hd
|7-4
|6-1¼
|M. Ccamaque
|14.90
|Tenderness
|120
|4
|6
|6-1
|6-2
|6-hd
|7-9¼
|G. Rodriguez
|0.20
|Woody's Reward
|120
|6
|7
|7-4
|8
|8
|8
|J. Musarro
|115.80
|11 (8)
|Quickstrike
|10.20
|6.60
|4.80
|3 (2)
|Hopes and Prayers
|9.20
|6.40
|2 (1)
|Floresita
|16.60
Pick 5 (3/4-2/5-8-1-11) 5 Correct Paid $1,820.60. Pick 4 (2/5-8-1-11) 4 Correct Paid $1,051.60. Pick 3 (8-1-11) 3 Correct Paid $711.40. $1 Super High Five (11-3-2-10-ALL) paid $1,415.60; $1 Trifecta (11-3-2) paid $422.10; Daily Double (1-11) paid $258.00; Perfecta (11-3) paid $135.80; $1 Superfecta (11-3-2-10) paid $1,906.80; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $992,949.
