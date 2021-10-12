8th-$7,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:13. Good. shook clear held firm

Fractional/Final Time: 22.580, 46.450, 59.290, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.530.

Trainer: John Baird

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Distorted Humor-Heleonor Rugby

Scratched: Bella Basora, Sugar Britches, La Negrita.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Quickstrike118841-hd1-21-41-4¾G. Lagunes4.10
Hopes and Prayers123224-24-1½4-22-1½Y. Yaranga14.90
Floresita118112-½3-22-½3-1¾A. Gonzalez33.40
Shellphone123733-32-½3-½4-nkL. Hernandez16.20
Down to Earth118355-1½5-½5-45-3¼A. Flores45.70
Melisande1205887-hd7-46-1¼M. Ccamaque14.90
Tenderness120466-16-26-hd7-9¼G. Rodriguez0.20
Woody's Reward120677-4888J. Musarro115.80
11 (8)Quickstrike10.206.604.80
3 (2)Hopes and Prayers9.206.40
2 (1)Floresita16.60

Pick 5 (3/4-2/5-8-1-11) 5 Correct Paid $1,820.60. Pick 4 (2/5-8-1-11) 4 Correct Paid $1,051.60. Pick 3 (8-1-11) 3 Correct Paid $711.40. $1 Super High Five (11-3-2-10-ALL) paid $1,415.60; $1 Trifecta (11-3-2) paid $422.10; Daily Double (1-11) paid $258.00; Perfecta (11-3) paid $135.80; $1 Superfecta (11-3-2-10) paid $1,906.80; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $992,949.

