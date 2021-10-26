4th-$18,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:19. Good. surged 3p, edged up

Fractional/Final Time: 22.450, 46.970, 59.620, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.880.

Trainer: Tommy Short

Winner: B C, 3, by Oxbow-Lion Belle

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Speed Train1211687-21-hd1-1½C. Diaz35.0014.604.6016.50
Toil and Trouble120777-15-hd4-½2-2½C. Oliveros4.402.402.60
Call Me Later122611-hd2-32-½3-1¼R. Knott2.201.10
Seventy Eight121344-1½4-½3-34-1¾L. Hernandez9.20
Run Rabbit118486-hd85-25-2K. Trotman26.90
Jovial John120255-1½6-½7-36-5A. Gonzalez11.00
Desoto's War120833-21-hd6-½7-5¾L. Rivera4.20
Sterling Caesar120522-hd3-½88R. Barrios81.00

Pick 4 (4-8-2-1) 4 Correct Paid $4,322.60. Pick 3 (8-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $712.60. Daily Double (2-1) paid $164.00; Perfecta (1-7) paid $120.20; $1 Superfecta (1-7-6-3) paid $862.50; $1 Trifecta (1-7-6) paid $184.70;

