4th-$18,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:19. Good. surged 3p, edged up
Fractional/Final Time: 22.450, 46.970, 59.620, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.880.
Trainer: Tommy Short
Winner: B C, 3, by Oxbow-Lion Belle
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Speed Train
|121
|1
|6
|8
|7-2
|1-hd
|1-1½
|C. Diaz
|35.00
|14.60
|4.60
|16.50
|Toil and Trouble
|120
|7
|7
|7-1
|5-hd
|4-½
|2-2½
|C. Oliveros
|4.40
|2.40
|2.60
|Call Me Later
|122
|6
|1
|1-hd
|2-3
|2-½
|3-1¼
|R. Knott
|2.20
|1.10
|Seventy Eight
|121
|3
|4
|4-1½
|4-½
|3-3
|4-1¾
|L. Hernandez
|9.20
|Run Rabbit
|118
|4
|8
|6-hd
|8
|5-2
|5-2
|K. Trotman
|26.90
|Jovial John
|120
|2
|5
|5-1½
|6-½
|7-3
|6-5
|A. Gonzalez
|11.00
|Desoto's War
|120
|8
|3
|3-2
|1-hd
|6-½
|7-5¾
|L. Rivera
|4.20
|Sterling Caesar
|120
|5
|2
|2-hd
|3-½
|8
|8
|R. Barrios
|81.00
Pick 4 (4-8-2-1) 4 Correct Paid $4,322.60. Pick 3 (8-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $712.60. Daily Double (2-1) paid $164.00; Perfecta (1-7) paid $120.20; $1 Superfecta (1-7-6-3) paid $862.50; $1 Trifecta (1-7-6) paid $184.70;
