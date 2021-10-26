5th-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:45. Good. dug in rail, held on
Fractional/Final Time: 23.620, 47.140, 1:13.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:42.760.
Trainer: Eric Reed
Winner: B F, 3, by Street Sense-Battle Girl
Scratched: My Dior.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Remembrance
|118
|3
|2
|2-2
|2-3
|1-3
|1-4
|1-nk
|S. Leon
|4.00
|Estilo Elegante
|118
|6
|4
|5-3
|5-hd
|3-4
|2-2
|2-3¼
|A. Canchari
|2.00
|Catch My Kitty
|123
|9
|6
|6-2
|6-6
|4-2
|3-2
|3-hd
|C. Oliveros
|3.30
|Little Empire
|118
|8
|8
|8-2
|8-4
|5-2
|4-4
|4-17¾
|M. Mendez
|8.10
|Yamboree Queen
|118
|2
|1
|1-2
|1-½
|2-3
|5-6
|5-¾
|Y. Yaranga
|6.20
|Delia's Pride
|123
|4
|7
|7-2
|7-hd
|7-10
|7-5
|6-2¼
|A. Diaz
|42.70
|Not Shy
|120
|1
|3
|3-hd
|4-3
|6-3
|6-hd
|7-½
|R. Barrios
|9.80
|Miss Cheeny
|123
|7
|9
|9
|9
|8-6
|8-17
|8-33½
|M. Ccamaque
|130.70
|Kiki's Lulu Rose
|118
|5
|5
|4-½
|3-hd
|9
|9
|9
|L. Hernandez
|10.90
|4 (3)
|Remembrance
|10.00
|5.20
|3.40
|7 (6)
|Estilo Elegante
|4.00
|2.80
|10 (9)
|Catch My Kitty
|2.80
Perfecta (4-7) paid $35.40; $1 Superfecta (4-7-10-9) paid $209.80; $1 Trifecta (4-7-10) paid $55.90;
