5th-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:45. Good. dug in rail, held on

Fractional/Final Time: 23.620, 47.140, 1:13.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:42.760.

Trainer: Eric Reed

Winner: B F, 3, by Street Sense-Battle Girl

Scratched: My Dior.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Remembrance118322-22-31-31-41-nkS. Leon10.005.203.404.00
Estilo Elegante118645-35-hd3-42-22-3¼A. Canchari4.002.802.00
Catch My Kitty123966-26-64-23-23-hdC. Oliveros2.803.30
Little Empire118888-28-45-24-44-17¾M. Mendez8.10
Yamboree Queen118211-21-½2-35-65-¾Y. Yaranga6.20
Delia's Pride123477-27-hd7-107-56-2¼A. Diaz42.70
Not Shy120133-hd4-36-36-hd7-½R. Barrios9.80
Miss Cheeny12379998-68-178-33½M. Ccamaque130.70
Kiki's Lulu Rose118554-½3-hd999L. Hernandez10.90

Perfecta (4-7) paid $35.40; $1 Superfecta (4-7-10-9) paid $209.80; $1 Trifecta (4-7-10) paid $55.90;

