1st-$14,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:02. Good. clear pace, angled 7wi
Fractional/Final Time: 22.580, 46.020, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.660.
Trainer: Greg Wolfe
Winner: CH M, 5, by Sky Mesa-Aussieaussieaussie
Scratched: Flowzano, Bee Wings.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Modern Muse
|120
|2
|1
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-2¾
|C. Oliveros
|4.20
|2.20
|2.20
|1.10
|Honorable Lilly
|120
|1
|2
|4-2
|2-1½
|2-7
|2-12¼
|A. Flores
|2.20
|2.20
|1.10
|Cheerful Chimes
|120
|7
|4
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-½
|3-hd
|G. Lagunes
|3.20
|17.20
|Bobbobsbaby
|120
|6
|5
|5-½
|5-1
|5-½
|4-1½
|R. Barrios
|37.50
|Loopy
|123
|4
|7
|6-3
|6-2
|4-½
|5-1½
|A. Diaz
|5.80
|Love Happy
|120
|3
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6-1¾
|J. Musarro
|93.00
|Cafe Mischief
|120
|5
|3
|2-hd
|4-1
|6-hd
|7
|A. Gonzalez
|22.60
Perfecta (2-1) paid $6.00; $1 Superfecta (2-1-9-8) paid $125.30; $1 Trifecta (2-1-9) paid $33.80;
