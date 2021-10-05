1st-$14,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:02. Good. clear pace, angled 7wi

Fractional/Final Time: 22.580, 46.020, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.660.

Trainer: Greg Wolfe

Winner: CH M, 5, by Sky Mesa-Aussieaussieaussie

Scratched: Flowzano, Bee Wings.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Modern Muse120211-1½1-1½1-21-2¾C. Oliveros4.202.202.201.10
Honorable Lilly120124-22-1½2-72-12¼A. Flores2.202.201.10
Cheerful Chimes120743-hd3-½3-½3-hdG. Lagunes3.2017.20
Bobbobsbaby120655-½5-15-½4-1½R. Barrios37.50
Loopy123476-36-24-½5-1½A. Diaz5.80
Love Happy120367776-1¾J. Musarro93.00
Cafe Mischief120532-hd4-16-hd7A. Gonzalez22.60

Perfecta (2-1) paid $6.00; $1 Superfecta (2-1-9-8) paid $125.30; $1 Trifecta (2-1-9) paid $33.80;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

