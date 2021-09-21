7th-$18,800, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:29. Good. drew off ins much best
Fractional/Final Time: 23.750, 47.960, 1:13.190, 1:39.610, 00.000, 1:43.980.
Trainer: Greg Wolfe
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Street Sense-Czechers
Scratched: Fleet Irish.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Czechmight
|120
|2
|1
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-2½
|1-8
|1-9
|M. Ccamaque
|2.50
|Charging Lion
|120
|5
|6
|5-3
|3-1
|3-4
|3-3
|2-2½
|L. Rivera
|2.20
|Solitaire Game
|120
|1
|3
|3-2½
|2-3
|2-2
|2-hd
|3-2¾
|G. Rodriguez
|2.10
|Slick as Ice
|120
|6
|4
|6
|4-hd
|4-3
|4-5
|4-8¼
|A. Flores
|8.10
|English Laughter
|120
|4
|5
|4-hd
|6
|5-4
|5-14
|5-17¼
|A. Ramgeet
|6.40
|Americainaed
|118
|3
|2
|2-hd
|5-2
|6
|6
|6
|J. Monserrate, Jr.
|15.50
|3 (2)
|Czechmight
|7.00
|3.80
|2.20
|6 (5)
|Charging Lion
|3.40
|2.20
|2 (1)
|Solitaire Game
|2.20
Perfecta (3-6) paid $22.00; $1 Superfecta (3-6-2-7) paid $53.40; $1 Trifecta (3-6-2) paid $30.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.