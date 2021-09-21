7th-$18,800, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:29. Good. drew off ins much best

Fractional/Final Time: 23.750, 47.960, 1:13.190, 1:39.610, 00.000, 1:43.980.

Trainer: Greg Wolfe

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Street Sense-Czechers

Scratched: Fleet Irish.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Czechmight120211-1½1-1½1-2½1-81-9M. Ccamaque2.50
Charging Lion120565-33-13-43-32-2½L. Rivera2.20
Solitaire Game120133-2½2-32-22-hd3-2¾G. Rodriguez2.10
Slick as Ice1206464-hd4-34-54-8¼A. Flores8.10
English Laughter120454-hd65-45-145-17¼A. Ramgeet6.40
Americainaed118322-hd5-2666J. Monserrate, Jr.15.50
3 (2)Czechmight7.003.802.20
6 (5)Charging Lion3.402.20
2 (1)Solitaire Game2.20

Perfecta (3-6) paid $22.00; $1 Superfecta (3-6-2-7) paid $53.40; $1 Trifecta (3-6-2) paid $30.00;

