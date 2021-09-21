8th-$7,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:55. 5. rallied clear mid tk

Fractional/Final Time: 22.550, 46.580, 1:00.070, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.460.

Trainer: William Hackney

Winner: DK B/ M, 8, by First Dude-Palm Beach Blondie

Scratched: Enduros Tigress, Lady Chandler.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Foxy Gator123143-32-hd2-21-2¼A. Gonzalez2.50
Sothatsthewayitis123324-23-43-12-3¾A. Williams4.60
Low Tire1234774-½4-63-1½Y. Yaranga1.80
Freckles Kan123631-1½1-31-½4-1¼A. Ramgeet6.10
Shipmans Magic123556-½75-½5-¾M. Ccamaque16.60
Victory Ice123765-½5-½6-86-26R. Barrios4.70
Pink Rubans123212-hd6-hd77R. Diaz39.20
1 (1)Foxy Gator7.003.602.40
3 (3)Sothatsthewayitis5.203.00
5 (4)Low Tire2.20

Pick 5 (1-6-8-3-1) 5 Correct Paid $6,607.80. Pick 4 (6-8-3-1) 4 Correct Paid $836.00. Pick 3 (8-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $85.80. Daily Double (3-1) paid $36.60; Perfecta (1-3) paid $32.40; $1 Superfecta (1-3-5-7) paid $111.20; $1 Super High Five (1-3-5-7-6) paid $342.80; $1 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $36.10; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $1,133,680.

