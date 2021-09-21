8th-$7,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:55. 5. rallied clear mid tk
Fractional/Final Time: 22.550, 46.580, 1:00.070, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.460.
Trainer: William Hackney
Winner: DK B/ M, 8, by First Dude-Palm Beach Blondie
Scratched: Enduros Tigress, Lady Chandler.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Foxy Gator
|123
|1
|4
|3-3
|2-hd
|2-2
|1-2¼
|A. Gonzalez
|2.50
|Sothatsthewayitis
|123
|3
|2
|4-2
|3-4
|3-1
|2-3¾
|A. Williams
|4.60
|Low Tire
|123
|4
|7
|7
|4-½
|4-6
|3-1½
|Y. Yaranga
|1.80
|Freckles Kan
|123
|6
|3
|1-1½
|1-3
|1-½
|4-1¼
|A. Ramgeet
|6.10
|Shipmans Magic
|123
|5
|5
|6-½
|7
|5-½
|5-¾
|M. Ccamaque
|16.60
|Victory Ice
|123
|7
|6
|5-½
|5-½
|6-8
|6-26
|R. Barrios
|4.70
|Pink Rubans
|123
|2
|1
|2-hd
|6-hd
|7
|7
|R. Diaz
|39.20
|1 (1)
|Foxy Gator
|7.00
|3.60
|2.40
|3 (3)
|Sothatsthewayitis
|5.20
|3.00
|5 (4)
|Low Tire
|2.20
Pick 5 (1-6-8-3-1) 5 Correct Paid $6,607.80. Pick 4 (6-8-3-1) 4 Correct Paid $836.00. Pick 3 (8-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $85.80. Daily Double (3-1) paid $36.60; Perfecta (1-3) paid $32.40; $1 Superfecta (1-3-5-7) paid $111.20; $1 Super High Five (1-3-5-7-6) paid $342.80; $1 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $36.10; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $1,133,680.
