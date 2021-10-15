2nd-$21,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Showery
Off 7:27. 5. hooked turn no match
Fractional/Final Time: 22.810, 46.030, 57.910, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.690.
Trainer: Tina Ramgeet
Winner: CH C, 4, by Candy Ride (ARG)-Tempers Flair
Scratched: Toe Tappin Luke, Mutashabeh, Gottsacker, Count Your Pennies, First Crusader, Deputy Ben.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Smart Ride
|120
|1
|1
|5-2
|1-hd
|2-6
|2-4¼
|A. Ramgeet
|2.00
|Actspectation
|120
|3
|6
|3-½
|3-½
|3-5
|3-1
|R. Barrios
|6.40
|Tempus
|120
|6
|3
|1-2
|4-2½
|4-3
|4-8¾
|L. Rivera
|1.40
|Eric the Salesman
|120
|5
|2
|4-1
|5-3
|5-6
|5-5
|A. Flores
|10.40
|Redmark
|120
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|A. Williams
|44.50
|Auger
|120
|2
|4
|2-½
|2-4
|1-1
|1-3¾
|C. Oliveros
|3.20
|1 (1)
|Smart Ride
|No Tix
|3.20
|2.80
|5 (3)
|Actspectation
|No Tix
|3.40
|1 (1)
|Smart Ride
|No Tix
|No Tix
|No Tix
|1 (1)
|Smart Ride
|No Tix
|No Tix
|No Tix
|1 (1)
|Smart Ride
|No Tix
|No Tix
|No Tix
|2 (2)
|Auger
|8.40
|3.40
|2.40
Daily Double (6-2) paid $34.40; Daily Double (6-4) paid $7.20; Perfecta (2-1) paid $27.20; $1 Superfecta (2-1-5-12) paid $60.10; $1 Trifecta (2-1-5) paid $25.80; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $1,133,680.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.