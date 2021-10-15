2nd-$21,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Showery

Off 7:27. 5. hooked turn no match

Fractional/Final Time: 22.810, 46.030, 57.910, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.690.

Trainer: Tina Ramgeet

Winner: CH C, 4, by Candy Ride (ARG)-Tempers Flair

Scratched: Toe Tappin Luke, Mutashabeh, Gottsacker, Count Your Pennies, First Crusader, Deputy Ben.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Smart Ride120115-21-hd2-62-4¼A. Ramgeet2.00
Actspectation120363-½3-½3-53-1R. Barrios6.40
Tempus120631-24-2½4-34-8¾L. Rivera1.40
Eric the Salesman120524-15-35-65-5A. Flores10.40
Redmark120456666A. Williams44.50
Auger120242-½2-41-11-3¾C. Oliveros3.20
1 (1)Smart RideNo Tix3.202.80
5 (3)ActspectationNo Tix3.40
1 (1)Smart RideNo TixNo TixNo Tix
1 (1)Smart RideNo TixNo TixNo Tix
1 (1)Smart RideNo TixNo TixNo Tix
2 (2)Auger8.403.402.40

Daily Double (6-2) paid $34.40; Daily Double (6-4) paid $7.20; Perfecta (2-1) paid $27.20; $1 Superfecta (2-1-5-12) paid $60.10; $1 Trifecta (2-1-5) paid $25.80; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $1,133,680.

