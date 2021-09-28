3rd-$11,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear
Off 8:04. Good. dug in gamely 4path
Fractional/Final Time: 22.440, 45.120, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.070.
Trainer: Burton Sipp
Winner: B C, 4, by City Zip-Malhama
Scratched: Comanche Chief.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Ajzal
|120
|5
|3
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-¾
|J. Leon
|7.90
|Towing
|120
|7
|5
|5-1
|4-1
|4-2
|2-1½
|A. Diaz
|1.40
|Vaporized
|121
|1
|1
|1-½
|2-3
|2-3
|3-nk
|L. Hernandez
|9.10
|U S S Costly
|120
|4
|2
|3-1½
|3-2
|3-½
|4-hd
|Y. Yaranga
|5.50
|Swat Party
|120
|3
|6
|6-hd
|7
|6-½
|5-1
|L. Rivera
|2.50
|T J Munnings
|118
|6
|7
|7
|5-1½
|5-1
|6-3½
|A. Flores
|10.80
|Gone Paradise
|120
|2
|4
|4-hd
|6-hd
|7
|7
|C. Oliveros
|14.00
|6 (5)
|Ajzal
|17.80
|6.80
|3.60
|8 (7)
|Towing
|3.40
|2.80
|1 (1)
|Vaporized
|4.20
Perfecta (6-8) paid $60.20; $1 Superfecta (6-8-1-5) paid $931.80; $1 Trifecta (6-8-1) paid $206.30;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.