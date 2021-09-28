3rd-$11,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear

Off 8:04. Good. dug in gamely 4path

Fractional/Final Time: 22.440, 45.120, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.070.

Trainer: Burton Sipp

Winner: B C, 4, by City Zip-Malhama

Scratched: Comanche Chief.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Ajzal120532-21-hd1-hd1-¾J. Leon7.90
Towing120755-14-14-22-1½A. Diaz1.40
Vaporized121111-½2-32-33-nkL. Hernandez9.10
U S S Costly120423-1½3-23-½4-hdY. Yaranga5.50
Swat Party120366-hd76-½5-1L. Rivera2.50
T J Munnings1186775-1½5-16-3½A. Flores10.80
Gone Paradise120244-hd6-hd77C. Oliveros14.00
6 (5)Ajzal17.806.803.60
8 (7)Towing3.402.80
1 (1)Vaporized4.20

Perfecta (6-8) paid $60.20; $1 Superfecta (6-8-1-5) paid $931.80; $1 Trifecta (6-8-1) paid $206.30;

