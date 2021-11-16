1st_$7,700, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.

3 (3) Panna Mine (C.Oliveros)3.802.202.20
10 (9) Uncaptured Pulse (G.Rodriguez)2.802.40
8 (7) Gotiger Special (S.Leon)4.40

Off 7:02. Time 1:12.39. Good. Scratched_Aces Up, Palmetto Blue. Also Ran_Shaena Bue, Smokin City, Justalittlehyper, Dunn Deal, Captain Yenner, Diceman, Foxie's First Pick. Perfecta (3-10) paid $9.40. $1 Superfecta (3-10-8-7) paid $132.60. $1 Trifecta (3-10-8) paid $21.20.

