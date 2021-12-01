3rd-$8,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:54. Good. circled 6w, in time
Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.720, 1:00.850, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.680.
Trainer: Danny Bird
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by To Honor and Serve-Aphrodisiac
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Classy Laurieann
|120
|2
|5
|6
|6
|3-1
|1-½
|Y. Yaranga
|47.00
|Leo's Diamond
|120
|4
|1
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-1½
|2-4
|A. Gonzalez
|0.60
|Bend the Knee
|123
|6
|4
|3-1
|2-hd
|2-hd
|3-nk
|L. Hernandez
|7.80
|Sugar Britches
|123
|1
|3
|4-hd
|5-hd
|5-½
|4-2
|G. Lagunes
|3.30
|Shellphone
|120
|5
|6
|5-1½
|4-1½
|4-½
|5-6½
|V. Severino
|17.00
|Quickstrike
|118
|3
|2
|1-½
|3-½
|6
|6
|A. Diaz
|4.60
|2 (2)
|Classy Laurieann
|96.00
|19.20
|7.80
|4 (4)
|Leo's Diamond
|2.80
|2.20
|6 (6)
|Bend the Knee
|3.00
Perfecta (2-4) paid $295.40; $1 Superfecta (2-4-6-1) paid $727.70; $1 Trifecta (2-4-6) paid $193.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.