3rd-$8,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:54. Good. circled 6w, in time

Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.720, 1:00.850, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.680.

Trainer: Danny Bird

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by To Honor and Serve-Aphrodisiac

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Classy Laurieann12025663-11-½Y. Yaranga47.00
Leo's Diamond120412-1½1-hd1-1½2-4A. Gonzalez0.60
Bend the Knee123643-12-hd2-hd3-nkL. Hernandez7.80
Sugar Britches123134-hd5-hd5-½4-2G. Lagunes3.30
Shellphone120565-1½4-1½4-½5-6½V. Severino17.00
Quickstrike118321-½3-½66A. Diaz4.60
2 (2)Classy Laurieann96.0019.207.80
4 (4)Leo's Diamond2.802.20
6 (6)Bend the Knee3.00

Perfecta (2-4) paid $295.40; $1 Superfecta (2-4-6-1) paid $727.70; $1 Trifecta (2-4-6) paid $193.00;

