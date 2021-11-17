6th-$18,800, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:04. Good. found more on inside
Fractional/Final Time: 22.450, 46.150, 58.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.090.
Trainer: Elliot Sullivan
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Souper Speedy-Featherwing
Scratched: Johnny Cab, Red Hot Devil.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Act of Bob
|120
|4
|1
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-2
|S. Leon
|4.20
|3.20
|2.40
|1.10
|Honor Life
|120
|1
|5
|6
|5-½
|4-2
|2-1½
|J. Leon
|4.80
|3.00
|6.70
|Samurai Saint
|121
|5
|6
|4-hd
|3-3
|3-1
|3-hd
|L. Batista
|4.00
|8.50
|Cumber
|120
|3
|3
|5-1½
|4-½
|5-5
|4-1¾
|A. Diaz
|1.80
|Uncaptured Soldier
|120
|6
|4
|3-hd
|2-hd
|2-½
|5-9¼
|G. Rodriguez
|7.30
|Call Me Later
|120
|2
|2
|2-½
|6
|6
|6
|M. Ccamaque
|27.60
Perfecta (6-1) paid $17.80; $1 Superfecta (6-1-7-5) paid $77.60; $1 Trifecta (6-1-7) paid $46.90;
