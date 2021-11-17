6th-$18,800, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:04. Good. found more on inside

Fractional/Final Time: 22.450, 46.150, 58.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.090.

Trainer: Elliot Sullivan

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Souper Speedy-Featherwing

Scratched: Johnny Cab, Red Hot Devil.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Act of Bob120411-11-hd1-1½1-2S. Leon4.203.202.401.10
Honor Life1201565-½4-22-1½J. Leon4.803.006.70
Samurai Saint121564-hd3-33-13-hdL. Batista4.008.50
Cumber120335-1½4-½5-54-1¾A. Diaz1.80
Uncaptured Soldier120643-hd2-hd2-½5-9¼G. Rodriguez7.30
Call Me Later120222-½666M. Ccamaque27.60

Perfecta (6-1) paid $17.80; $1 Superfecta (6-1-7-5) paid $77.60; $1 Trifecta (6-1-7) paid $46.90;

