3rd-$18,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, On the Turf, Clear
Off 7:56. Good. inside surge, driving,
Fractional/Final Time: 23.710, 48.820, 1:13.500, 1:38.770, 00.000, 1:42.670.
Trainer: Jay Bernardini
Winner: B G, 4, by Union Rags-Kitty Wine
Scratched: Crown the Prince, Private Network, Alpha Dog.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Cask
|120
|1
|4
|7-3
|4-hd
|4-hd
|2-1
|1-1¼
|G. Rodriguez
|6.60
|3.00
|2.40
|2.30
|Ahnaf
|120
|2
|2
|2-½
|2-hd
|2-hd
|3-hd
|2-hd
|A. Flores
|3.40
|3.00
|1.50
|Do Your Best
|120
|3
|8
|9
|8-1
|8-7
|5-½
|3-nk
|Y. Yaranga
|8.20
|29.80
|Deputy Ben
|120
|6
|1
|1-8
|1-8
|1-1
|1-hd
|4-no
|J. Monserrate, Jr.
|17.20
|Hesitation Blues
|120
|5
|9
|8-1
|7-hd
|6-1½
|7-hd
|5-1¼
|J. Musarro
|16.50
|Unbridledselection
|120
|7
|3
|3-1½
|3-3
|3-4
|4-1
|6-1½
|N. Vigil
|6.40
|My Sugar Town
|123
|9
|7
|5-hd
|5-2
|5-1½
|8-7
|7-2¾
|J. Davila
|24.90
|Stonecastle
|120
|4
|5
|4-hd
|6-1
|7-2
|6-hd
|8-5¼
|C. Oliveros
|4.40
|Clear to Close
|120
|8
|6
|6-hd
|9
|9
|9
|9
|A. Diaz
|36.80
Perfecta (1-2) paid $20.60; $1 Superfecta (1-2-3-8) paid $553.00; $1 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $77.10;
