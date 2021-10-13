3rd-$18,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, On the Turf, Clear

Off 7:56. Good. inside surge, driving,

Fractional/Final Time: 23.710, 48.820, 1:13.500, 1:38.770, 00.000, 1:42.670.

Trainer: Jay Bernardini

Winner: B G, 4, by Union Rags-Kitty Wine

Scratched: Crown the Prince, Private Network, Alpha Dog.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Cask120147-34-hd4-hd2-11-1¼G. Rodriguez6.603.002.402.30
Ahnaf120222-½2-hd2-hd3-hd2-hdA. Flores3.403.001.50
Do Your Best1203898-18-75-½3-nkY. Yaranga8.2029.80
Deputy Ben120611-81-81-11-hd4-noJ. Monserrate, Jr.17.20
Hesitation Blues120598-17-hd6-1½7-hd5-1¼J. Musarro16.50
Unbridledselection120733-1½3-33-44-16-1½N. Vigil6.40
My Sugar Town123975-hd5-25-1½8-77-2¾J. Davila24.90
Stonecastle120454-hd6-17-26-hd8-5¼C. Oliveros4.40
Clear to Close120866-hd9999A. Diaz36.80

Perfecta (1-2) paid $20.60; $1 Superfecta (1-2-3-8) paid $553.00; $1 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $77.10;

