6th-$7,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:13. Good. surged off along ins
Fractional/Final Time: 22.990, 47.590, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.440.
Trainer: Edwin Vizcarrondo
Winner: B F, 4, by Souper Speedy-Dan's Duchess
Scratched: Miz Machen, Gran Diamond.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Souper Capacity
|120
|2
|5
|5-½
|3-½
|1-1
|1-5¾
|A. Diaz
|4.60
|2.20
|2.20
|1.30
|Magical Justice
|120
|3
|4
|3-½
|4-1
|4-2
|2-½
|M. Ccamaque
|4.00
|2.60
|3.70
|Bella Basora
|120
|1
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-2
|3-1¼
|C. Oliveros
|3.20
|6.30
|Out Ona Limb
|120
|6
|3
|4-hd
|6
|5-½
|4-no
|L. Rivera
|6.40
|Zoe My Love
|120
|5
|2
|2-2
|2-1½
|3-hd
|5-3
|J. Monserrate, Jr.
|35.90
|Bend the Knee
|123
|4
|6
|6
|5-hd
|6
|6
|J. Musarro
|2.60
Perfecta (3-5) paid $12.00; $1 Superfecta (3-5-1-8) paid $106.50; $1 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $16.10;
