6th-$7,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:13. Good. surged off along ins

Fractional/Final Time: 22.990, 47.590, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.440.

Trainer: Edwin Vizcarrondo

Winner: B F, 4, by Souper Speedy-Dan's Duchess

Scratched: Miz Machen, Gran Diamond.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Souper Capacity120255-½3-½1-11-5¾A. Diaz4.602.202.201.30
Magical Justice120343-½4-14-22-½M. Ccamaque4.002.603.70
Bella Basora120111-hd1-hd2-23-1¼C. Oliveros3.206.30
Out Ona Limb120634-hd65-½4-noL. Rivera6.40
Zoe My Love120522-22-1½3-hd5-3J. Monserrate, Jr.35.90
Bend the Knee1234665-hd66J. Musarro2.60

Perfecta (3-5) paid $12.00; $1 Superfecta (3-5-1-8) paid $106.50; $1 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $16.10;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you