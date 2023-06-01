Mouser Electronics Awarded Third Consecutive Year for Excellence in E-Commerce Distribution by Omron

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is proud to announce it has been named 2022 E-Catalog Distributor of the Year by Omron Electronic Components. This is the third consecutive year that Mouser has received the top digital award.
Representatives from Omron present the Mouser team with the 2022 Distributor of the Year Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Mouser’s exceptional performance in 2022 on all metrics of the Distributor of the Year program - sales growth, customer base expansion, marketing activity, and sales engagement – earned them the top spot within our E-Catalog segment. Omron Electronic Components is grateful for the tireless work by the Mouser team, in bringing our new products to market to seed new designs and providing exceptional support globally for our mutual end customers,” praises Caroline Wells, Omron Senior Distribution Sales Manager.
"On behalf of the Mouser team, we thank Omron for this tremendous honor. Omron is a valued manufacturer partner of ours, and we are excited to receive this Distributor of the Year Award for excellence in eCommerce. We look forward to continued success with Omron," said Tom Busher, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management.
As part of the recognition package of the Distributor of the Year program, Omron makes a financial donation in honor of recipient winner companies. For Mouser’s 2022 E-Catalog Distributor of the Year recognition, Omron Electronic Components will donate $5,000 to Mansfield (Texas) Independent School District Education Foundation to support local teachers and students in Mouser's hometown. Mouser regularly supports the MISD Education Foundation with technology grants to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and engaging opportunities for students.
Busher continued: "We thank Omron for this generous charity donation to our local school district, as well as for being a valued partner."
Mouser stocks a wide selection from Omron Electronic Components, including switches, relays, connectors, optoelectronics and sensors that are used in consumer electronics, computer peripherals, office automation products and telecom applications.
As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.
Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.
About Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.
About Omron Electronic Components
Omron Electronic Components is a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. Omron's broad product offering solutions can be integrated in applications for energy, industrial automation, test and measurement/automated test equipment, power tool, smart home/building and entertainment/gaming markets around the world.
Trademarks
Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
