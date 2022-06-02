DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022--
Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is pleased to announce that it has been named 2021 Catalog Distributor of the Year by RECOM Power Inc., a manufacturer of power supplies specializing in AC/DC and DC/DC converters and switching regulators
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005750/en/
Representatives from Mouser and RECOM pose with the Catalog Distributor of the Year trophy. (Photo: Business Wire)
In presenting the award, RECOM cited Mouser’s excellence in New Product Introductions and global customer growth.
“RECOM is proud to present this award to Mouser,” said Christoph Wolf, President of RECOM Power. “Our companies have a long-standing relationship, and we appreciate Mouser’s commitment to promoting our business and ensuring customer satisfaction.”
“This is a great honor, particularly from a company with the reputation of RECOM,” said Tom Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. “We have enjoyed many successes with RECOM in bringing their products to our global customer base, and we look forward to many more in the years to come.”
Mouser stocks a wide selection of the newest RECOM products, including RACM1200-V 1200 W and RACM60-K 60 W AC/DC converters, as well as the RAC10E-K/277 10 W and RAC20E-K/277 20 W single-output AC/DC converters.
To learn more about RECOM, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/recom-power/.
As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.
Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.
About Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.
About RECOM
The RECOM group is a power supply manufacturer headquartered in Austria with over four decades of experience in developing and manufacturing the latest standard and custom power converter technology, from sub-1W to tens of kW.
Customers worldwide have access to our vast selection of DC/DC converters and AC/DC power supplies along with a broad range of switching regulators, all of which comply with international safety standards and carry the latest certifications.
Trademarks
Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005750/en/
CONTACT: For further information, contact:
Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics
Senior Vice President of Marketing
+1 (817) 804-3833
Kevin.Hess@mouser.comFor press inquiries, contact:
Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics
Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations
+1 (817) 804-7764
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING HARDWARE
SOURCE: Mouser Electronics, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/02/2022 12:20 PM/DISC: 06/02/2022 12:21 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005750/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.