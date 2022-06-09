Mouser Wins Top NPI Distributor Award from Digi International

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2022--
Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, announces that it has been named the NPI Distributor of the Year for 2021 by Digi International, a leading global provider of the Internet of Things, connectivity products and services.
Representatives from Mouser Electronics and DIGI International pose with the NPI Distributor of the Year trophy. From left: Mouser’s Russell Rasor and Gehrig Castles and DIGI’s Diane Laegeler and Martin Chalmers. (Photo: Business Wire)
This award is particularly meaningful as Mouser takes great pride in being the New Product Introduction leader in the industry. This is the third-straight time that Mouser has won the award, after receiving it for 2020 and 2018 performance (no award presented for 2019).
“This award is in recognition of exceptional professionalism and leadership, and we congratulate the entire Mouser team with on this well-deserved honor,” said Ron Konezny, President and CEO of Digi International. “Mouser played a key role in contributing to Digi International’s overall success in 2021, and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2022 and beyond.”
“We greatly value our relationship with Digi, and we thank them for this wonderful honor,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser. “As the industry’s NPI leader, we are grateful to Digi for recognizing our continued efforts to offer our customers their latest products.”
Mouser received the NPI Distributor of the Year award for recognizing the critical importance that new product introductions play in launch success and for helping to promote Digi's extensive experience with design, prototyping, production and logistics.
