Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its Second Quarter Fiscal 2022, which ended December 31, 2021.
The earnings release will be posted on the Moving iMage Technologies investor relations website ( https://investors.movingimagetech.com/ ) at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern on February 9, 2022.
Management will host a webcast that can be accessed through the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/, and investors can submit questions ahead of time tobrian@haydenir.com.
Replay
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13727051
Replay Start: Wednesday February 9, 2022, 2:00 PM ET
Replay Expiry: Wednesday February 23, 2022, 11:59 PM ET
About Moving iMage Technologies
Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.
