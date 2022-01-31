MOX Announces New Executive Leadership and Expands National Network Connectivity

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2022--
MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”), a leading fiber-optic network specialist, announced today that Allen Meeks, formerly Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, of MOX, has been selected as MOX’s new Chief Operating Officer. Meeks succeeds Justin Melnikoff, who will remain an advisor and join the MOX board of directors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005112/en/
MOX Networks Global Map (Photo: Business Wire)
Meeks’ appointment is part of MOX’s evolution into a new phase of growth and maturation. Through deep infrastructure expertise and bilateral partnerships with over sixteen different carriers, MOX has recently expanded its national network capacity and route options across new national POPs. Services include point-to-point 10G and 100G wavelengths, and lit capacity offerings throughout the nation. This will address increased demand for high-capacity connectivity across North America and Asia from companies seeking viable large bandwidth alternatives to ‘build-your-own’ or traditional carrier options.
“Allen is the perfect choice to lead MOX into the future. His experience developing innovative solutions for complex, purpose-built high capacity infrastructure, combined with a passion for entrepreneurship, are incredible assets as he charts the company’s next journey,” says Justin Melnikoff, Board Member, MOX .
“I am truly honored to lead the MOX team. We have very exciting plans for 2022 and beyond,” says Allen Meeks, COO, MOX . “MOX’s success has always been and always will be a result of teamwork. This team has a unique set of talented individuals with strong, varied, and complementary skill sets that drive unparalleled success. It’s in our DNA to deliver purpose-built, high-capacity infrastructure, and exclusive fiber routes that optimize and accelerate delivery for some of the most powerful innovations in the world. We will continue our focus on creating a contiguous national long-haul network, one that can deliver the next wave of services for a new digital era.”
MOX’s new leadership changes also sees Jason Misicka take on the role of Vice President, Business Development. Joining MOX eight years ago, Jason has developed a practice supporting purpose-built projects for city municipalities, indigenous people groups, and underserved communities. To continue to support all efforts and expand on delivery of critical infrastructure projects, Eric Hall is promoted to Executive Vice President, Sales & Sales Engineering.
ABOUT MOX
MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”) is a leading fiber-optic network specialist. We build the capacity to deliver on the infinite possibilities for new paths, connections, and performance.
MOX responds to the increasingly complex requirements of hyperscalers, wireless service providers, government, municipalities, and public and private partnerships, with exclusive, custom design and deployment of unmatched low latency networks. Founded in 2013, MOX owns and operates unique lit and dark fiber routes throughout North America and Asia. For more information, visit moxnetworks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005112/en/
CONTACT: MEDIA INQUIRIES
Leslie Reid
Vice President of Marketing at MOX
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS OTHER POLICY ISSUES URBAN PLANNING NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE BUILDING SYSTEMS DATA MANAGEMENT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE MOBILE/WIRELESS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT UTILITIES ENERGY
SOURCE: MOX Networks, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/31/2022 08:45 AM/DISC: 01/31/2022 08:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005112/en