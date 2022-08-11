SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--
MPC22, The Digital Commerce Event, today announced its all-star lineup of keynote speakers for its 12th annual conference, to be held Aug. 22-24, 2022 at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North. The three-day event is back in-person this year for the first time since 2019 and will feature addresses from industry leaders across the fintech, banking, security and technology sectors discussing this year’s theme “The Currency of Change.”
Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of the MPC Digital Commerce Event, thanked MPC keynote speakers for bringing a diversity of perspectives to MPC22. “This is a transformative time for digital commerce, and we’re excited to share thought leadership from global innovators from across the commerce value chain,” Ellerman said.
EXPANSIVE AGENDA
Ellerman stated the keynote addresses will further explore the conference theme. “Thought leaders and decisionmakers in our space will share perspectives on everchanging trends, payment flows and the future of digital commerce,” she said.
Barry McCarthy, CEO of Deluxe and MPC22 keynote speaker agreed, stating, “The only constant in any industry is change, but it’s particularly applicable to payments. Understanding how the industry is changing is vital to futureproofing your organization.”
MPC22 organizers indicated that additional keynote addresses are in the works, citing the following confirmed keynote topics and thought leaders in order of appearance:
NLP Technologies and Applications: Fei Huang, Senior Director, Principal Researcher, Alibaba DAMO Academy
Optimizing the Value of Fintech Partnerships: Allen Kent Merrill, Senior Managing Director, Ankura Consulting Group
The Next Revolution in FinTech: Barry McCarthy, President and CEO, Deluxe
Why ESG is Fundamental to Blockchain and the Future of Payments: Nitin Guar, Digital Assets & Technology Design, State Street Corp.
Optimizing for Mobile Payments: Shane Logsdon, Director, Product Management, Heartland
The Secret Weapon: Fighting Off FinTechs with Digital Bill Pay: Jed Rice, CEO, Aliaswire
The Power of Embedded Real-time Payments: Peter Gordon, Head of Emerging Money Movement & Business Digital Officer, U.S. Bank
What Do Consumers Hate About Payments? Nick Hughes, Head of Growth, GoCart
From Share of Wallet to Share of Life: Deconstructing the Fintech Flywheel: Amy Young, Industry Digital Strategist, Microsoft
Fraud Always Follows the Money: Casey Zenner, Vice President, Global Sales, Kount, an Equifax Company
ABOUT MPC: THE DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing. For more information, visit: https://mobilepaymentconference.com/ and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/
