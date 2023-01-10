WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--
MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech firm and the leading provider of education loans to promising international students, announced a strategic partnership with Studyportals, an organization dedicated to providing transparency of global study choices. This new partnership will heighten awareness of financing options available to international students pursuing higher education in Canada and the U.S.
“Our mission is to empower the world to choose education and to support students throughout their full decision-making journey,” said Edwin van Rest, Co-Founder and CEO of Studyportals. “Being able to connect students with more options to finance their studies means that we can help even more students access education opportunities. Along with a lack of awareness and information, a lack of finances is a huge barrier for many to reach their education dreams.”
The partnership between MPOWER Financing and Studyportals will ensure prospective students planning their study abroad journey with Studyportals can take advantage of MPOWER’s no-cosigner loans and scholarships, including a recent commitment of US$500,000 in scholarships to refugee and international students. MPOWER’s 2022 Social Impact Report found that for 91% of surveyed international students, the availability of an educational loan was instrumental for studying abroad.
“MPOWER’s seamless global financing solution, now available on the Studyportals platform, will support students in their journey to North American universities with same-day loan offers and visa support letters,” said Manu Smadja, CEO and cofounder of MPOWER Financing.
Both firms leverage technology to break down barriers around education. MPOWER Financing offers scholarships and no-cosigner loans to students from 200+ countries pursuing an education at 400+ universities across Canada and the United States. Studyportals is the most comprehensive study choice platform, featuring 250,000 English-taught programs from 3,750+ institutions and attracting 52 million visitors per year from around the world.
About MPOWER Financing
MPOWER Financing, headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with employees worldwide, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international and DACA students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team consists heavily of former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare for life after school.
MPOWER was named one of the best places to work, one of the most diverse workplaces, and one of American Banker ’s top fintech firms to work for five years in a row. They are hiring for various positions worldwide.
About Studyportals
Studyportals is the global study choice platform. Their mission is to empower the world to choose education by making study choice transparent, globally. Over 52 million students use Studyportals platforms per year to find and compare their study options across borders and select the right program. At the same time, their results-based channels help universities with marketing and international student recruitment, by enabling them to reach a global audience and diversify their student population. Studyportals’ mission is to make the world understand the power of learning, and does this by making education choices transparent and accessible to students worldwide.
