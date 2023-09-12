WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI), a clinical-stage company accelerating the development and global access of life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, announced the appointment of Dr. Jerry Huang, M.D., Ph.D. as the Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.
Dr. Huang has over twenty years of global clinical development experience and has had expanding leadership responsibilities in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific at Taiho Oncology, Novartis, BeiGene and Covance.
She guided organizations and teams on clinical strategy, clinical operational practices and process improvement in clinical research and development. Dr. Huang has led multiple oncology clinical studies in advanced solid tumors and orphan oncology indications; completed First-in-Human, Proof-of-Concept, pivotal registration studies, and has experience with multiple health authority interactions (FDA [CDER, CDRH] and EMA).
She received her M.D. from Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences in China, Ph.D. in Biophysics, and an M.S. in Clinical Research Methods from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the US.
Chris Pak, President and CEO of MTTI, said, “MTTI is delighted to welcome Jerry, an experienced biotech executive. Her perspective and track record in oncology and precision medicine development are key complements to our team as we expedite our theranostic pipeline development.”
Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI). MTTI is a privately held, clinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation targeted radiotherapeutics for rare cancers with high unmet medical needs. MTTI is committed to building value by translating innovative radiopharmaceutical assets to improve human health and reduce healthcare costs. MTTI is committing multiple clinical trials to meet that goal in the coming months and years. For more information: www.evathera.com
