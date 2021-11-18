NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announces the appointment of Benjamin Perryman, PhD, to Vice President, Data Science Operations. In the new position, Dr. Perryman will implement an agile methodology focused on continuous delivery of client-centric analytical insights.
Dr. Perryman’s appointment is a part of MultiPlan’s continued investment in systems and service infrastructure to support the delivery of fast, accurate and quality claim repricing and negotiation services. A significant part of this investment involves tech-enabled expertise such as Dr. Perryman’s 15+ years of experience in data science, making him a great addition to MultiPlan’s IT leadership team.
“We are looking forward to Ben’s contributions and leadership in advancing the machine learning and AI-centric solutions that are solving the complex challenges facing our customers,” said Michael Kim, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, MultiPlan. “His experience with client-centric analytics is an asset as we innovate and identify opportunities for product and process optimization that improve the solutions we are delivering to our independent national provider networks, as well as negotiation and medical reimbursement services.”
Dr. Perryman most recently served as Assistant Vice President of Data Science Delivery at MetLife, where he co-developed a ground-up analytics delivery organization, enabling efficiency through data-driven decision-making. Prior to that, he worked at the SAS Institute, focused on the design and execution statistical modeling, forecasting, and optimization projects for multiple industries, as well as with the U.S. Forest Service where he researched forest economics and the impact of climate change on production in the Pacific Northwest.
Dr. Perryman received a PhD in Operations Research from North Carolina State University. As a researcher in the machine learning space, Dr. Perryman has presented, published, and led efforts in Machine Learning & Predictive Analytics, and is passionate about the tactical steps which can be taken to increase trust in machine learning-based solutions through model transparency, bias detection/mitigation, and accountability.
