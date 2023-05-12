NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2023--
MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology and data-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that members of its management team will participate in person at the following conferences in May and June 2023:
- Goldman Sachs Eighth Annual Leverage and Credit Conference – Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Terranea Resort – Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
- Goldman Sachs 44 th Global Healthcare Conference – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort – Dana Point, CA
A live webcast and audio archive of the events, if available, may be accessed through the investor relations section of MultiPlan’s website at investors.multiplan.us/events-and-presentations.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan is committed to delivering affordability, efficiency and fairness to the US healthcare system by helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Luke Montgomery, CFA
SVP, Finance and Investor Relations
MultiPlan
866-909-7427
Shawna Gasik
AVP, Investor Relations
MultiPlan
866-909-7427
