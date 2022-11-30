DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
The "Multiplex Assays Market by Type, by Products, by Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global multiplex assays market is estimated to be USD 3,861.2 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period. Use of multiplex assays in companion diagnostics and advantages over single plex and traditional assays are the major driving factors that are driving the global market.
Increasing validation of biomarkers in molecular and protein diagnostics and need for high-throughput and automated systems are the major opportunities for manufacturers in the global multiplex assays market. However, high equipment costs and stringent regulations & standards are the restraining factors in the market
Multiplex Assays Market, By Product and Service (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Software and Services
Multiplex Assays Market, By Type (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)
Protein Multiplex Assays
Planar Protein Assays
- Bead-Based Protein Assays
- Other Protein Assays
Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays
Planar Nucleic Acid Assays
- Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Assays
- Other Nucleic Acid Assays
- Cell-Based Multiplex Assays
Multiplex Assays Market, By Technology (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)
- Flow Cytometry
- Fluorescence Detection
- Luminescence
- Multiplex Real-Time PCR
- Other Technologies
Multiplex Assays Market, By Application (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)
Research & Development
Drug Discovery & Development
- Biomarker Discovery & Validation
Clinical Diagnostics
Infectious Diseases
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Nervous System Disorders
- Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders
- Other Diseases
Multiplex Assays Market, By End User (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Research Institutes
- Reference Laboratories
- Other End Users
Multiplex Assays Market, By Region (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)
North America
U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Multiplex Assays
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Environment Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Multiplex Assays Market
7. Market Analysis by Product & Service
8. Market Analysis by Type
9. Market Analysis by Technology
10. Market Analysis by Application
11. Market Analysis by End user
12. Regional Market Analysis
13. North America Multiplex Assays Market
14. Europe Multiplex Assays Market
15. Asia Pacific Multiplex Assays Market
16. Latin America Multiplex Assays Market
17. MEA Multiplex Assays Market
18. Competitor Analysis
19. Company Profiles
20. Conclusion & Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Danaher Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biomerieux
- Buhlmann Laboratories
- Sekisui Medical
- Randox Laboratories.
