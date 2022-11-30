DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--

The "Multiplex Assays Market by Type, by Products, by Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multiplex assays market is estimated to be USD 3,861.2 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period. Use of multiplex assays in companion diagnostics and advantages over single plex and traditional assays are the major driving factors that are driving the global market.

Increasing validation of biomarkers in molecular and protein diagnostics and need for high-throughput and automated systems are the major opportunities for manufacturers in the global multiplex assays market. However, high equipment costs and stringent regulations & standards are the restraining factors in the market

Multiplex Assays Market, By Product and Service (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)

  • Consumables
  • Instruments
  • Software and Services

Multiplex Assays Market, By Type (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)

Protein Multiplex Assays

Planar Protein Assays

  • Bead-Based Protein Assays
  • Other Protein Assays

Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays

Planar Nucleic Acid Assays

  • Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Assays
  • Other Nucleic Acid Assays
  • Cell-Based Multiplex Assays

Multiplex Assays Market, By Technology (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)

  • Flow Cytometry
  • Fluorescence Detection
  • Luminescence
  • Multiplex Real-Time PCR
  • Other Technologies

Multiplex Assays Market, By Application (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)

Research & Development

Drug Discovery & Development

  • Biomarker Discovery & Validation

Clinical Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases

  • Cancer
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • Nervous System Disorders
  • Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders
  • Other Diseases

Multiplex Assays Market, By End User (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Hospitals & Research Institutes
  • Reference Laboratories
  • Other End Users

Multiplex Assays Market, By Region (Revenue, 2021, USD Million)

North America

U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Multiplex Assays

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Environment Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Multiplex Assays Market

7. Market Analysis by Product & Service

8. Market Analysis by Type

9. Market Analysis by Technology

10. Market Analysis by Application

11. Market Analysis by End user

12. Regional Market Analysis

13. North America Multiplex Assays Market

14. Europe Multiplex Assays Market

15. Asia Pacific Multiplex Assays Market

16. Latin America Multiplex Assays Market

17. MEA Multiplex Assays Market

18. Competitor Analysis

19. Company Profiles

20. Conclusion & Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Biomerieux
  • Buhlmann Laboratories
  • Sekisui Medical
  • Randox Laboratories.

