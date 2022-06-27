Music Knows No Boundary, Blitzwolf Releases the WA3 PRO Outdoor Speaker

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2022--
Recreation trend has changed a lot during the post-COVID 19 era. Instead of being a couch potato, we tend to go outside and breathe in as much as fresh air as we can and enjoy the good vibes. Summer is in the air. Isn’t it the best time for outdoor activities? Enjoy the breeze at the beach, go camping with families and friends, have a picnic in the beautiful scenery...... Wait a minute, these moments won’t be memorable without music around. So why not choose a portable music speaker and set up your outdoor playlist? Blitzwolf WA3 PRO is exactly your perfect choice for outdoors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005107/en/
WA3 PRO 120W Portable Bluetooth Speaker-Music knows no boundary. (Photo: Business Wire)
Small Yet Loud
It’s size is quite small and portable compared to its 120W powerful output. It can get extremely loud to help you stay away from all those annoying noises and it doesn’t distort at higher volumes.
360°All Around Sound Effect
With dual diaphragm and small speakers on each side, you can feel the 3D all around music wherever you are. For a more vivid sound effect, pair two speakers together then you will be shocked by the 240W powerful surround stereo. Close your eyes and it feels like at live. 3 EQ modes are available, you can switch based on your need.
No Second Choice for Outdoors
Carry it on the back with strap, quick and easy. No more worries about the splash at the poolside or sudden rain since we have IPX5 waterproof rating. WA3 PRO can also be used as a emergent power bank with 16000mAh battery capacity.
Amazing Lightshow
Built-in RGB light effect matches the rhythm of the music. Skip the bonfire or string light at night. Simply enjoy the collision of the light and music!
Generally, Blitzwolf WA3 PRO is an excellent outdoor music speaker that you shouldn’t miss! Take it, and invite your friends to savour every moment in such a wonderful season with music.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005107/en/
CONTACT: 联系人：CharlotteHe
邮箱：heyongxin@banggood.com
网站：www.banggood.com
KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE OTHER RETAIL HARDWARE SPECIALTY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL
SOURCE: Banggood
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/27/2022 03:18 AM/DISC: 06/27/2022 03:18 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005107/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.