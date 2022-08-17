SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
MusiCares ® has appointed Theresa Wolters as the Vice President of Health & Human Services, effective immediately. Wolters will report to Executive Director of MusiCares Laura Segura, and is in charge of developing, implementing and overseeing MusiCares' programs and services nationally. She is responsible for executing and advancing the vision and direction of all mission-based programs and services for MusiCares, which include emergency financial assistance, mental health and addiction recovery programs, social and preventive health care services, and disaster relief efforts. Wolters joins the charity and its work in offering music industry members a safety net of health and human services across a spectrum of needs.
"We are thrilled to have Theresa join the MusiCares team as her incredible career and experience will undoubtedly help the organization serve the music community in a greater capacity," said Segura. "We look forward to working together to harness Theresa's knowledge of both the health and philanthropic landscapes to explore new ways to support music professionals."
Before joining MusiCares, Wolters spent two decades working around the globe to increase access to health, financial and emergency services in vulnerable communities. Most recently, Wolters spent over 12 years holding various positions at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF). At EGPAF, she was part of the organization's senior leadership team and played an integral role in driving EGPAF's strategic, technical and sustainability focus, working in coordination with Ministries of Health, UN agencies, the U.S. government, philanthropies, and NGOs. With her team, Wolters scaled innovative approaches to increase access to health services across low-resource countries.
Prior to joining EGPAF, Wolters spent more than a decade working on multi-sectoral development and relief programs across Africa. In 2005, she was a founding employee of Millennium Promise, a non-profit organization dedicated to achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and was integral in launching and managing the Millennium Villages Project, a demonstration of how the MDGs and SDGs can be achieved. In 2009, Wolters held the role of regional coordinator of the International Medical Corps where she directed the organization's health and refugee programs in Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Somalia, and Uganda.
Wolters holds a bachelor's degree from the George Washington University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Heriot-Watt University and studied African Affairs at the University of Cape Town.
ABOUT MUSICARES
MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.
