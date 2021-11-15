SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
Although music venues are scheduling shows again, the music community across the U.S. is still feeling the residual effects of the pandemic. To further help the music community this holiday season, MusiCares ® is bringing back its Help for the Holidays program.
Starting today, MusiCares is offering $250 e-gift cards from Kroger and Walmart to the first 4,000 eligible applicants. The gift cards will cover purchases of essential items like food, gas and prescriptions. Applications are now available at MusiCareshelps.org.
"Even though live music is making a comeback, many in the music community are still struggling after months of lost income," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "We want to emphasize that our community is still in need of extra support to cover basic needs. We hope this year’s gift card distribution will ease the burden and spur others to donate and support music professionals."
Started as a response to the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, Help for the Holidays serves to provide music professionals with aid to cover essential needs during the holiday season when financial burdens increase. In 2020, MusiCares distributed 4,000 e-gift cards to music professionals in need.
"Many, many thanks for your generosity!" said one pianist after receiving an e-gift card last year. "This card will be put to good use this holiday season buying food and necessities for my family during this economically challenging time for those of us in the music industry."
Any music professional with five years of employment in the industry and/or six commercially released recordings or videos is eligible to apply. Employment does not need to be consecutive in order to be eligible. All genres and professions are eligible including artists, musicians, production crews, technicians, business teams, and anyone impacted by the loss of income due to live music event cancellations, and anyone who has experienced financial strain due to the pandemic.
If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance or wish to support MusiCares' efforts to aid music professionals in need, visitMusiCares.org.
ABOUT MUSICARES
MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy ® in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org
