The "Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's Medical Devices sector report, "Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" provides comprehensive information about the Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Traditional diagnosis of Mycobacterial infections depends upon smear positivity in sputum samples, culture and chest radiography. For rapid diagnosis, nucleic acid amplification tests such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immune-based assays such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), skin patch test and rapid culture systems are performed.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment/industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests Companies and Product Overview
6 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Tests- Recent Developments
6.1 Sep 06, 2022: AI-based System shows promise in tuberculosis detection
6.2 Apr 26, 2022: AI Dynamics will employ machine learning to triage TB patients more accurately, quickly, simply and inexpensively using cough sound data, bringing affordable early detection to under-resourced and remote locations worldwide
6.3 Feb 17, 2022: Siemens Healthineers and UNICEF partner to help improve access to healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa
7 Appendix
7.1 Methodology
7.2 About the Publisher
7.3 Contact the Publisher
7.4 Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Aldatu Biosciences Inc
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- Ayanda Biosystems SA (Inactive)
- BioHelix Corp
- Biological Dynamics Inc
- bioMerieux SA
- Biopromic AB
- Biotec Laboratories Ltd
- Burnet Institute
- CellCarta Biosciences Inc
- Ceres Nanosciences Inc
- CHIP Diagnostics Inc
- Chronus Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Co-Diagnostics Inc
- CoSara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd
- Diagnorite Innovative Healthcare Pvt Ltd
- DNA Medicine Institute (DMI) Inc
- eBiogen Limited
- Emory University
- EMPE Diagnostics AB
- Genome Diagnostics Pvt Ltd
- Great Basin Scientific Inc.
- Intelligent OMICS Ltd
- IPI Singapore
- Johns Hopkins University
- LifeArc
- Luminex Corp
- LumiraDx Ltd
- Master Diagnostica Sociedad Limitada
- MedNostic Technologies, LLC
- MiCo BioMed Co Ltd
- MND Diagnostic LTD
- Mologic Ltd
- NextGen Invitro Diagnostics Pvt Ltd
- Nipro Corp
- North-West University
- Omniome Inc
- OPKO Health Inc
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Panagene Inc
- PixCell Medical Technologies Ltd
- ProKyma Technologies Ltd
- Pulmonescence Diagnostics Inc
- Qiagen NV
- Queen Mary University of London
- Rutgers The State University of New Jersey
- Seegene Inc
- Senzo Inc
- SomaLogic Inc
- SpeeDx Pty Ltd
- SSI Diagnostica
- Stanford University
- Statens Serum Institut
- Stellar Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd
- The Forsyth Institute
- The Francis Crick Institute Ltd
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Unitaq Bio, Inc
- University College London
- University of California San Diego
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Cape Town
- University of Minnesota
- University of Notre Dame
- University of Otago
- University of Strathclyde
- Viti, Inc.
- Wave 80 Biosciences Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ndqnd
Source: GlobalData
