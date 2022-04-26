NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
MyInnerGenius, the award-winning platform that uses science to match people to the jobs they were born to do, today announced that it was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005408/en/
MyInnerGenius Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)
MyInnerGenius uses science to match people to the jobs they were born to do, revealing hidden potential, regardless of their history, match them to careers and show the pathways to get there.
According to the 2022 CODiE Award judge, MyInnerGenius is “An innovative platform that utilizes assessments (based on best practices in learning and training) and algorithms to assess users' competencies and match them to appropriate careers and/or training that match their natural skills, abilities, and personality.”
The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. MyInnerGenius was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.
“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”
“We are honored to be named a CODiE Finalist, recognizing our vision that science and technology can be leveraged to democratize the labor market and open doors for people who have been disenfranchised in the new economy,” said Denise Leaser, President of MyInnerGenius. “MyInnerGenius assesses students, employees, and jobseekers for pre-training, workforce rebalancing, and career planning to help them discover the perfect career match regardless of education or background.”
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.
Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.
About MyInnerGenius
Headquartered in Naples, FL, MyInnerGenius is an ed tech innovation which uses cognitive tools to help match employees and students to careers which complement their innate skills and abilities. The company was recently named GSV Bootcamp Top 25 Finalist, an “IDC Innovator”, “Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID19” by the CEO World Awards and Women World Awards, “An Innovator to Watch” by JFFLabs and was chosen for the Deloitte Assessment Market Landscape report. Join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005408/en/
CONTACT: SIIA communications contact:
jbaranowski@siia.netMyInnerGenius Media Contact:
Brenda Christensen
Stellar Public Relations
818/307-9942
brenda.christensen@stellar-pr.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES EDUCATION OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES OTHER EDUCATION CONTINUING TRAINING
SOURCE: MyInnerGenius
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/26/2022 06:00 AM/DISC: 04/26/2022 06:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005408/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.